The Parliament approves Altin Binaj as the new judge of the Constitutional Court





The Parliament of Albania has voted with 96 votes in favour of the candidature of Altin Binaj, to be appointed as the new judge of the Constitutional Court. This will open the path to the Court to achieve the minimum requirement of having at least 6 judges in order to be functional, while for the moment taking into account Binaj, the members of the Court are only five (Altin Binaj, Vitore Tusha, Fiona Papajorgji, Elsa Toska and Marsida Xhaferllari).

Binaj has a total of 28 years of seniority in his profession and has successfully passed the vetting process. From 1997 until today, Binaj has worked as a prosecutor and director in various districts across Albania.

Earlier this week the Justice Appointments Council sent to the Parliament the list of the qualified candidates for the Constitutional Court, a procedure which was applauded by both the EU and the United States. After Binaj's approval from the parliament, the U.S Ambassador Yuri Kim reacted by considering it a "big news", adding that she hoped that the Justice Appointment Council would send also the candidate list to the Presidency as soon as possible. The Ambassaor Soreca repeated also through Twitter that the functionality of the Court is a “key condition to launch the accession talks.”