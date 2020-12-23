VV and LDK are both aiming to win the next elections in Kosovo





While the discussions for the date of the new elections are still ongoing, both Vetëvendosje and the Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK) are confident that they will be in charge of the formation of the next government. For the party headed by Albin Kurti, the expectations are quite high, aiming to win more than 60 seats, which would guarantee the majority of the parliament. The Vice-Chairman of Vetëvendosje, Besnik Bislimi, wrote on Facebook that “with only a little more effort, VV will gain more than 60 deputies in the next Parliament of the Republic of Kosovo,” sharing also the results of an exit poll published last week, where VV was leading with more than 50% of the votes. In that poll, VV was projected to win with 55 deputies, followed by LDK with 18, and AAK with 8 deputies.

At the other hand, the Prime Minister in office Avdullah Hoti, is confident that the successes of his government, will project LDK as the winner of the next election. “You know how we found the country, totally blocked, with international sanctions. We have opened it completely, we have managed the pandemic, between 3-4 countries that have managed it better. I am confident that we are the favourites to win the elections, now we need to prepare the list,” said Hoti.

Although VV became the first party after last year elections, the coalition between VV and LDK did not resist the many internal contradicts, which lead to the fall of Kurti’s government with 82 votes. The new coalition formed between LDK, AAK, Nisma, other minority parties and the Serb list, elected the new government in June of 2020, proclaiming Hoti from LDK as the Prime Minister. On Monday, the Constitutional Court of Kosovo declared invalid Etem Arifi’s vote in favour of Hoti’s government, ruling that the actual government did not receive the necessary votes in parliament to be legitimate. As a result, the Court ruled that the country should hold its next elections within 40 days. The Acting President of Kosovo Vjosa Osmani is leading the discussions to establish the date of the next elections.