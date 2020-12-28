New Japanese Ambassador in Tirana





Mitsuyuki Takada has been appointed as the new Ambassador of Japan in Albania. In an official ceremony held at the Presidential Palace in Tirana, Takada presented his Letter of Credence to President Meta, and underscored the historic ties of friendship and cooperation between Albania and Japan. The Ambassador shared his determination to deepen the partnership between the two countries and the possibilities of exploring new avenues to cooperate with the Albanian Government. In that occasion, President Meta took the opportunity to thank Ambassador Takada for the support Japan has given over the years to Albania, especially after the 2019 November's earthquake, or during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the areas in which Japan will continue to assist Albania, includes healthcare, sustainable development and environment.

Ambassador Takada was appointed as the new Ambassador of Japan to Albania following the conclusion of the mandate of Ambassador Makoto Ito. A native of Osaka, Ambassador Takada earned a Bachelor Degree in Economics from Keio University, and a Certificate from the Harvard Business School Advanced Management Program. Prior to joining the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Takada was a career member of Mitsubishi Corporation, Japan's largest trading and investment company since 1981. He served most recently as the Adviser of Department of Global Human Resources and the Metal Group. Previously, Ambassador Takada served as a Senior Vice President as well as the General Manager of the Global Strategy & Coordination Department of Mitsubishi Corporation.