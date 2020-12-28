11 more deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours

The Ministry of Health in Albania reported 11 more deaths related to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours (three citizens from Tirana, two citizens from Durrës, two citizens from Peqin, two citizens from Fier, one citizen from Elbasan, and one citizen from Saranda, between 51 and 80 years old). The national death tally is now 1,164. According to the official data, after 1,508 tests, 318 people resulted positive with coronavirus, while 557 recovered from the virus. The total number of active cases is 23,286. Tirana continues to be the worst-hit city, with 13,301 active cases. Until the 4th of January the curfew in force is from 20:30 to 06:00. The gatherings of more than 10 people will continue to be prohibited.

Here’s a list of the active cases in each city:

Tiranë 13,301

Fier 1,573

Shkodër 1,316

Durrës 1,237

Vlorë 1,006

Korçë 949

Elbasan 866

Berat 861

Lezhë 837

Gjirokastër 511

Kukës 447

Dibër 382

In Kosovo, there were 8 more deaths registered from COVID-19, with two deaths in Peja (80 and 78 years old), one in Drenas (67 years old) one in Ferizaj (79 years old), one in Istog (62 years old), one in Mitrovica (80 years old), one in Prizren (72 years old), and one in Rahovec (83 years old). In total, 1,317 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic in the country. Furthermore, 181 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, and 407 recoveries. The active positive cases are 9,515. In Greece, were reported 475 new infection cases, while 66 more people died from COVID-19, bringing the total tally to 4,672. In Serbia, were reported 43 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death tally to 3,073. There were also 2,559 new cases reported in the last day. In North Macedonia, were reported 11 new deaths, bringing the death tally to 2,456. The country registered also 83 new infections. Globally, according to the John Hopkins University tracker, more than 80 million people have been diagnosed with coronavirus from the beginning of the pandemic, with a death toll of more than 1 million and 767 thousand people.