4 deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours

The Ministry of Health in Albania reported 4 more deaths related to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours: two citizens from Fier, one citizen from Tirana, and one citizen from Lushnja, from the ages 70 to 73 years old. The national death tally is now 1,174. According to the official data, after 2,681 tests, 581 people resulted positive with coronavirus, while 485 recovered from the virus. The total number of active cases is 23,368. Tirana continues to be the worst-hit city, with 13,432 active cases. Until the 4th of January the curfew in force is from 20:30 to 06:00. The gatherings of more than 10 people will continue to be prohibited.

Here’s a list of the active cases in each city:

Tiranë 13,432

Fier 1,591

Shkodër 1,300

Durrës 1,220

Vlorë 1,011

Korçë 948

Lezhë 884

Elbasan 877

Berat 784

Gjirokastër 491

Kukës 431

Dibër 399

In Kosovo, there were 7 more deaths registered from COVID-19, with two deaths in Prishtina (58 and 87 years old), one death in Deçan (65 years old), one in Ferizaj (63 years old), one in Malishevë (74 years old), one in Obiliq (76 years old), and one in Vushtrri (73 years old). In total, 1,332 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic in the country. Furthermore, 234 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, and 564 recoveries. The active positive cases are 8,825. In Greece, were reported 942 new infection cases, while 58 more people died from COVID-19, bringing the total tally to 4,788. In Serbia, were reported 44 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death tally to 3,163. There were also 3,236 new cases reported in the last day. In North Macedonia, yesterday were reported 17 new deaths, bringing the death tally to 2,473. The country registered also 497 new infections. Globally, according to the John Hopkins University tracker, more than 82.1 million people have been diagnosed with coronavirus from the beginning of the pandemic, with a death toll of more than 1 million and 793 thousand people.