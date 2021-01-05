From today the curfew starts again at 22:00

As it was previously announced by the Ministry of Health, from today the curfew hours will be reduced with two hours, meaning that citizens will be allowed to go outside until 22:00. From 22:00 to 06:00, the non-essential movement of citizens will be prohibited, to continue the fight against the spread of COVID-19 in Albania. The prohibitions of gatherings of more than 10 people will continue also to stay in place. In the last weeks, the police have intensified the fines against individuals who do not respect the curfew hours or do not wear masks in public.



The total number of active cases in Albania is now 23,428. Tirana continues to be the worst-hit city, with 13,577 active cases. While the first days of 2021 have seen a reduction of the number of new infections, experts are afraid that the number will rise again after the end of the year festivities, which saw the gathering of friends and family in large numbers, even though it was not allowed.

From today will start again the online learning process in all Albanian universities, while schools will be closed until 11th of January. In those cases where citizens will want to move between the hours of curfew, they must apply for permission via eAlbania.

