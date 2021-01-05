Rama to meet with Erdoğan in Turkey





The Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama will meet with the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, on a two-day visit between 6th and 7th of January, after an invitation by Erdoğan. The news was shared by the Directorate of Communications of the Presidency of the Republic of Turkey. In the focus of the visit will be the bilateral relations between Albania and Turkey, and the discussions of “potential steps to enhance the cooperation,” as stated in the statement of the Presidency of Turkey. Other important issues that will be part of the agenda will be the current regional and international developments.

Two weeks ago, President Erdoğan addressed via videoconference the ceremony of the start of the building process in Albania of 522 houses by the Housing Development Administration of Turkey, after last year’s tragic earthquake. On that occasion, the Turkish President said that “these houses will be a new manifestation of the friendship between Turkey and Albania.” The overall cost of the process will be nearly 42 million Euros.