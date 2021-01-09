55 migrants in a clandestine boat rescued at the Vjosa estuary

The terrifying memories of the ‘90s and beginning of 2000, when boats full of Albanian clandestine tried to reach Italy from the Albanian shores, resurfaced yesterday, when 55 clandestine coming from the Middle East and heading to Italy, were rescued at the Vjosa estuary. According to the police, the rescue operation was finalized through the joint-operation of Italy and Albania, through the participation of the Albanian Coast Guard, the Italian Guardia di Finanzia, and the Albanian State Police, who managed to rescue the migrants who were being smuggled to Italy.

According to the Albanian media, the operation started after the police received a call from an Albanian number asking for help, indicating that a boat was sinking. The bad weather and the high waves made the rescue operation more difficult, but nevertheless, the joint forces managed to rescue all the individuals, including women and children. Voice of America reported that 14 migrants are being treated in Tirana and Vlora hospitals, after they were suffering from burning issues, apparently after being in contact with the mixing of the gasoline that was spilled and the sea salt. According to different sources, the migrants were coming mostly from Syria, Iran, and Egypt, and had paid around 2-4 thousand euro to be transported in Italy. As for the human smugglers, for the moment it is reported that they managed to escape from the police.

Exactly 17 years ago, on the 9th of January in 2004, was registered also the Karaburun tragedy, a marine incident that occurred during an attempted sea crossing from northern Albania to Italy by 36 people, including two dinghy operators and the smugglers' leader. From that incident, 21 people drowned, while 8 others were pronounced as missing. After 17 years, no one from the missing list has been found.