Albania underwater as floods isolate many regions





While the heavy rains of the last days are losing their intensity, many parts of the country still remain underwater, especially in the counties of Shkodra and Lezha. As for Monday morning, 1,823 ha of land in Shkodër is underwater, with the villages of Obot, Muriqan, Oblikë, Dajç, Mushan, Shirq, Suka-Dajç, Pentar, Darragjat being some of the worst-hit villages in the country. The level of water in Obot continues to be around 80 cm, meaning that transportation is possible only with appropriate vehicles. The water supply in the village of Oblikë is also damaged and it is currently not working. Some of the villages are being assisted by the army in order to get food, water or transportation.

In Lezha, the situation is even worst, since 4,300 ha of land are currently reported to be underwater. Zadrima, Gjorm, Tresh, Spiten are some of the worst-hit areas from the floods, while in the village of Torovica 50 families are currently blocked from the water. During the weekend, the road that connected the administrative unit of Ungrej with the city of Lezha was destroyed by the landslide, leaving as a result 9 villages isolated.

While the situation today is getting better in Fushë-Krujë, the villages of Murqine, Mallkuç and Bilaj continue to face the consequences of the floods.

The national road Burrel-Tiranë has been seriously damaged by the landslide, and as for Monday morning, it was impossible to travel through this road.

The floods have had serious repercussion also in Elbasan, with some areas suffering from the lack of electricity, while different roads segments have been damaged due to landslides. The authorities are continuing to watch closely also the villages nearby Shkumbin river, since the water could rise over its banks.

According to the Military Meteorological Service in Albania, in the coming days the intensity of the rains will continue to get lower, with the temperatures expected to drop significantly in many areas, especially in northeast and southeast.