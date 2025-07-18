UAE President’s Surprise Visit to Albania Underscores Strategic Diplomacy Beyond Friendship

Change font size: - + Reset

TIRANA, Albania — July 17, 2025 Tirana Times. In a rare and tightly scheduled diplomatic mission, United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan made an unannounced visit to Albania on the evening of July 16, marking his second trip to the Balkan country in less than five months. The visit, which lasted only several hours and concluded by midday July 17, is being seen as a powerful gesture underscoring the growing ties between the two nations — and the strategic significance Albania appears to hold in Abu Dhabi’s regional calculus.

Although few official details were released ahead of time, the visit involved high-level discussions, symbolic gestures of appreciation, and signals of deeper economic engagement. Prime Minister Edi Rama awarded Sheikh Mohammed the country’s highest civilian honor — the “Star of Public Gratitude” — in a ceremony at the Prime Minister’s Office. Rama referred to the UAE leader as “a brother and a true friend of Albania,” emphasizing the assistance extended by the UAE following the devastating earthquake of 2019, when Emirati funds helped rebuild homes for thousands of displaced families. “I will never forget the moment when I came to you after the earthquake, and you held my hand and said: ‘Brother, you and your people are not alone,’” Rama said in his remarks.

Beyond the personal symbolism and expressions of friendship, the visit appears to reflect a larger recalibration of Albania’s foreign policy approach. According to high-level diplomatic sources, the UAE is currently exploring potential investments in Albania worth up to €1.3 billion, particularly in energy and security infrastructure. Agreements already signed include a renewable energy partnership between Albania’s KESH and OST and Emirati companies Masdar and TAQA, following an MoU at COP29 in late 2024. Another project includes an AI-powered smart surveillance and traffic management system in major Albanian cities, signed between the Interior Ministry and UAE firm Presight AI.

Observers point to the deepening personal relationship between Rama and Sheikh Mohammed as a factor shaping the pace of bilateral ties. Sources close to both leaders describe frequent communication.Discussions about a potential opening of a UAE embassy in Tirana are reportedly underway; currently, Albania falls under the jurisdiction of the UAE embassy in Athens.

Yet this growing closeness has also sparked debate about the nature, depth, and sustainability of Albania’s approach to diplomacy in the Gulf. Albert Rakipi, former Deputy Foreign Minister of Albania and current Chairman of the Albanian Institute for International Studies (AIIS), sees the UAE as part of a broader strategic recalibration. “Albania’s foreign policy is moving with caution, and I have always supported a 360-degree approach,” he said. “The UAE is an important actor in the current landscape of Albanian diplomacy. At AIIS, we have advocated for a renewed approach — one that is more pragmatic and aligned with today’s international realities.”

Rakipi warns, however, against reducing diplomacy to short-term economic calculations. “We support strengthening relations with the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and other Gulf countries such as Qatar,” he noted. “Transactional diplomacy is becoming a central feature of international relations today, but a purely transactional approach is not sufficient. We want to see investment and deepening economic relations, yes — but also a commitment to building a functional state, enforcing the rule of law, and ensuring a secure and predictable environment for Arab investors. It would be a serious mistake to think that personal friendships alone can deliver this. They are necessary, but not enough if the country does not meet international standards and investor protections.”

Albania and the UAE established formal diplomatic ties more than three decades ago, but bilateral engagement has intensified dramatically over the past two to three years. In 2024 alone, UAE investments in Albania surged to €52 million, a 280% increase from the previous year, while Albanian exports to the Gulf country rose by over 45%. Regular direct flights between Tirana and the Gulf have contributed to increased tourism and commercial exchanges.

As the UAE seeks to expand its footprint into Southeastern Europe, Albania appears increasingly open to assuming the role of a strategic partner. The question now is whether this partnership will be built on a foundation of sustainable, institutional engagement — or whether it will remain largely defined by individual rapport and short-term gains.