Albania’s top two richest men diversify investments in insurance market
Story Highlights
- Samir Mane, the owner of Balfin Group, one of the country's biggest companies, operating in the retail trade, construction, mining and tourism sector, has teamed up with Shefqet Kastrati of the Kastrati group, the country's biggest oil importer and retail trader, to acquire a 90 percent majority stake in INSIG Jeta (Life), part of INSIG insurer, for €3.5 mln, with both new shareholders holding 45 percent stakes each, according to the National Business Center.
TIRANA, May 31 – Two of the country’s biggest and richest entrepreneurs have diversified their investments in the insurance market by acquiring the life insurance segment of the newly privatized