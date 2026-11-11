Albania’s 2027 Tax Plan Raises Concerns Over Foreign Investment and Business Climate

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TIRANA, Albania — Albania’s proposed fiscal package for 2027 has triggered unusually broad opposition from domestic and foreign business organizations, with American, German and Italian investors warning that higher taxes and sudden changes in fiscal policy could undermine the country’s competitiveness and discourage future investment.

The objections come as Prime Minister Edi Rama’s government seeks to present the package as a redistribution of the tax burden intended to help lower- and middle-income households, reduce living costs and strengthen public finances. Business representatives, however, argue that the proposed measures could weaken the formal economy, increase consumer prices and make Albania less attractive to international investors.

At the center of the controversy are plans to increase the tax on dividends from 8% to 15%, raise the standard value-added tax from 20% to 21%, and increase VAT on accommodation services from 6% to 10%. The government also plans to introduce a reduced VAT rate of 6% on 54 essential food products and provide income tax relief for middle-income employees.

A separate government decision, already adopted, will lower the annual turnover threshold for mandatory VAT registration from 10 million lek ($120,000) to 5 million lek, effective Jan. 1, 2027. The measure is expected to bring more than 17,500 additional businesses into the VAT system.

The German Association of Industry and Trade in Albania (DIHA), in a statement issued Nov. 5, warned that the proposed changes could have adverse consequences for existing German investments and discourage future projects.

The association emphasized that investors make long-term decisions based on stable and predictable fiscal conditions. It expressed concern that the government had introduced substantial changes without adequate public consultation and with little time for businesses to adjust contracts, financial plans and investment commitments.

DIHA also warned that higher dividend taxation could reduce Albania’s attractiveness compared with neighboring Western Balkan countries competing for industrial investment. Increased VAT rates and additional administrative costs could undermine the competitiveness of Albanian suppliers seeking integration into German and international supply chains.

The German business association welcomed the government’s decision to retain the existing 15% corporate income tax rate, following an earlier proposal to increase it to 17%. However, it questioned additional provisions affecting loans to shareholders and called for a comprehensive consultation process before the package is adopted.

The American Chamber of Commerce in Albania (AmCham) expressed similar concerns in a detailed statement on Oct. 29, arguing that simultaneous increases in several taxes could undermine investment returns, reduce resources available for reinvestment and discourage international companies from considering Albania for future business.

AmCham also questioned the economic justification for increasing taxes on companies that already comply with their fiscal obligations, while significant opportunities remain to improve revenue collection through stronger enforcement and measures against informality.

The chamber warned that raising VAT on goods and services could partially offset the expected benefits of lower taxation on essential food products, particularly if businesses pass additional costs on to consumers.

The Foreign Investors Association of Albania (FIAA) has also called for greater fiscal predictability, transparent impact assessments and sufficient transition periods. The association noted that unexpected regulatory changes, inconsistent interpretations of tax legislation and delays in VAT refunds have long been among investors’ concerns.

Confindustria Albania, representing Italian industrial interests, opposed the proposed tax increases and questioned the government’s consistency with earlier commitments to maintain corporate taxation at existing levels.

Opposition has also come from the Tirana Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Albanian Producers Association and ProEksport Albania, which represents the garment and footwear industry. Export-oriented businesses argue that additional taxes would aggravate difficulties caused by rising production costs, labor shortages and the appreciation of the Albanian lek against the euro.

At a business forum on Nov. 6, Arben Shkodra, representing Albanian producers, criticized the absence of a credible mechanism for consultation between the government and the private sector. Edvin Prençe of ProEksport warned that higher business costs could ultimately translate into increased consumer prices.

The opposition Democratic Party has sharply criticized the package. Democratic lawmaker Jorida Tabaku warned that lowering the VAT registration threshold would place additional pressure on small businesses and self-employed professionals, forcing some to absorb higher costs or increase prices.

Tabaku argued that the government should concentrate on collecting unpaid taxes and combating informality before imposing additional obligations on businesses already operating within the formal economy.

Economists have also questioned the package’s likely impact. Zef Preçi criticized the lack of consultation with stakeholders and warned that several measures could prove difficult to implement in an economy with substantial informal activity. He argued that the changes could increase operating costs and weaken the business environment.

Economist Selami Xhepa offered a more differentiated assessment, acknowledging the government’s redistributive objectives while pointing out that an increase in the standard VAT rate could have regressive effects, placing a relatively heavier burden on lower-income consumers.

The Bank of Albania has taken a more cautious position. In its Nov. 2 assessment of the draft 2027 budget, the central bank welcomed the general objectives of fiscal consolidation, broader tax registration and reduced taxation of employment income.

However, it warned that higher dividend taxation could encourage companies to rely more heavily on borrowing rather than equity financing. It also noted that increased VAT rates and the lower registration threshold could put upward pressure on consumer prices.

The central bank considered the government’s macroeconomic projections broadly credible, including expected economic growth of 3.9%, inflation of 3% and a budget deficit equivalent to 2.3% of gross domestic product.

Finance Minister Petrit Malaj has defended the package, arguing that it is intended to redistribute taxation more fairly, protect vulnerable households and strengthen compliance without substantially increasing the overall tax burden.

In television remarks on Nov. 10, Malaj said the government was examining mechanisms to ensure that reduced VAT on essential food products would be reflected in retail prices. He also rejected criticism over the consultation process, saying the measures had been discussed through the Tax Council, where business organizations are represented.

Beyond the immediate dispute over individual tax rates, the controversy raises a broader question about Albania’s economic development strategy and its ability to compete for foreign investment.

Albania’s proposed 21% standard VAT rate would exceed those in Kosovo, North Macedonia, Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina, although it would match Montenegro’s. The unchanged 15% corporate income tax would remain higher than the 10% rates in several neighboring countries.

Headline tax rates alone do not determine investment decisions. Infrastructure, labor availability, administrative efficiency, the rule of law and political stability are equally important. Yet fiscal predictability remains particularly significant for foreign investors considering industrial facilities, tourism developments or service operations requiring substantial initial capital.

A company assessing a long-term investment in Albania must calculate expected returns over several years. Unexpected changes to dividend taxation, operating costs or regulatory obligations can alter those calculations and make alternative destinations more attractive.

The concern is not that the proposed package will necessarily cause foreign investors to withdraw. No evidence currently establishes such an effect. Rather, the risk is that repeated changes in taxation, combined with existing administrative and institutional difficulties, may discourage new investment or delay projects already under consideration.

The debate also reflects a structural weakness in Albania’s economy. Growth has been driven significantly by services, tourism, construction and real estate, while productive industries and export-oriented businesses continue to face substantial difficulties.

For an economy seeking closer integration with the European Union, attracting investment into manufacturing, technology and higher-value services is essential to creating sustainable employment and improving productivity.

The government’s effort to reduce living costs may provide relief to households if lower food taxes reach consumers. But whether those benefits outweigh higher costs elsewhere will depend on implementation, business responses and changes in retail prices.

As Parliament considers the package, the objections from foreign chambers of commerce and Albanian business associations suggest that the government faces a challenge extending beyond the immediate political controversy.

The central issue is whether Albania can reconcile its social and fiscal objectives with the stable and competitive business environment needed to attract and retain long-term investment.