Spanish Culture Week kicks off in Tirana on Tuesday

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TIRANA, Albania — Spanish Culture Week will kick off in Tirana on Tuesday, Nov. 10, bringing a four-day program of exhibitions, film screenings, literature and music to the Albanian capital. Running through Nov. 13, the event will showcase Spanish history and contemporary culture through a series of activities hosted at cultural venues across the city.

The program will open at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the National Library with “Gjin Aladro Kastrioti: Pretender or Patriot?,” a historical-documentary exhibition exploring the life and work of Gjin Aladro Kastrioti. The exhibition features archival documents, artifacts and publications highlighting his support for the Albanian national cause. Curator Xherardo Nikjari will introduce the exhibition. Film screenings will follow on Nov. 11 and 12 at the Agimi Art Centre, featuring “A House on Fire,” which received the 2024 Goya Award for Best Original Screenplay, and “Sparks,” nominated for several prestigious awards, including the Goya, Gaudí and Feroz awards.

Literature and music will take center stage on Nov. 13. The National Library’s “Sotir Kolea” Centre will host the first presentation of the Albanian translation of “The First Memory,” a novel by Spanish writer Ana María Matute. Published by Sapere Aude Publishing House and translated by Antonio Çikollari, the novel explores childhood, memory and the consequences of war against the backdrop of the Spanish Civil War. Later that evening, the Metropol Theatre will host the “Hola Tirana” concert, bringing together Andalusian musical traditions and modern house music, with performances by Alba Dreid and Fran Rivero.

For more information on the programme, you can visit www.jkn.al