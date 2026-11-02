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Anti Government Protests in Albania

The Student Revolt and the Deepening Political Crisis
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32 mins read
November 2, 2026
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Special Report No. 2 | by theAlbanian Institute for International Studies (AIIS) Developments through November 1, 2026 Introduction TIRANA, Albania – Albania’s student-led mobilization has become a prolonged political and institutional crisis. By November 1, the confrontation encompassed expanded police powers, freedom of movement and a reported rupture between Prime Minister Edi Rama and detained Tirana Mayor Erion Veliaj. The dispute now reaches into the governing Socialist Party, alongside unresolved demands for resignation and accountability for police violence. Two developments define the latest phase. The protest-related police registry provides for administrative restrictions on departure even without a judicial travel ban. Meanwhile, Veliaj’s transfer to Fier on October 28, internal Socialist…

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