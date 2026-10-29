Veliaj’s Prison Transfer: Who Rules, the Law or Arbitrary Power?

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The unexplained transfer of Tirana’s mayor to Fier prison has triggered tensions within the ruling Socialist Party and an immediate response from Tirana’s Municipal Council, raising serious concerns about administrative arbitrariness and the rule of law.

Tirana Times, October 29, 2026 – The sudden transfer of Tirana Mayor Erion Veliaj from a detention facility in Durrës to a prison in Fier on Wednesday has triggered an unusual confrontation within Albania’s ruling Socialist Party and an immediate response from Tirana’s Municipal Council, raising questions about whether state institutions are operating within the law or exercising arbitrary power.

Veliaj described his transfer as a “police kidnapping,” saying neither he nor his lawyer had been provided with the transfer order or the legal grounds justifying the decision. The mayor, detained since February 2025 on corruption charges he denies, said he was moved against his will and without the procedural safeguards required by law.

The central issue is not whether the transfer legally constitutes a kidnapping, but whether the authorities respected the law and the fundamental rights of a person held in pretrial detention.

The controversy intensified Thursday when the General Directorate of Prisons said the transfer had been carried out for security reasons and in accordance with established procedures. However, the institution offered an unusual explanation: the transfer order was classified as a “state secret,” restricting access to the document under legislation governing classified information.

While confirming that an order exists, the explanation leaves a fundamental question unanswered: Why should an administrative decision directly affecting a detainee’s rights remain inaccessible to the individual concerned and his legal defense?

Albania’s Law No. 81/2020 authorizes the Director General of Prisons to order transfers for justified reasons. But administrative discretion does not constitute unlimited authority. Such decisions must have a lawful basis and remain subject to effective scrutiny. Classifying a transfer order as a state secret does not automatically exempt it from legal oversight.

Concerns have been compounded by allegations about Veliaj’s detention conditions in Fier. His lawyer, Plarent Ndreca, said the mayor had been placed in a room without windows, natural light or adequate ventilation. Veliaj claimed he had been subjected to 10 days of isolation, without adequate medical care and with restrictions on communication with his family and lawyer.

The General Directorate of Prisons rejected allegations of unlawful treatment, saying Veliaj had been placed in an admission and observation unit under standard procedures. Albania’s Ombudsman, Endrit Shabani, visited the facility Wednesday evening, although no public finding has yet established whether the alleged violations occurred.

The transfer provoked an unusually sharp reaction within the Socialist Party.

During Thursday’s parliamentary group meeting, senior Socialist lawmaker Bledi Çuçi, chairman of the parliamentary committee responsible for security affairs, reportedly confronted Justice Minister Toni Gogu, demanding the official documentation authorizing Veliaj’s transfer.

According to accounts of the closed-door meeting reported by Albanian media, Çuçi questioned how the minister could remain unaware of the legal basis for such a decision more than 24 hours after it had been implemented.

“If you still do not have this information, what are you doing in that office?” Çuçi reportedly asked, calling on Gogu to resign if he could not produce the transfer documentation.

Gogu responded that he had requested the relevant information and ordered an inspection.

The confrontation was particularly significant because the criticism came from within the governing majority rather than the opposition. It exposed concerns about the legality of the transfer and the government’s oversight of the prison administration.

Socialist parliamentary leader Taulant Balla also addressed the issue, saying he had referred complaints concerning detainee treatment to the justice minister and requested parliamentary scrutiny.

The reaction extended to Tirana’s Municipal Council, where both Socialist and Democratic Party councilors questioned the circumstances surrounding the transfer.

Socialist councilors presented a resolution demanding transparency and accountability from the Ministry of Justice and the General Directorate of Prisons. They called for clarification of the legal grounds for the transfer, verification of Veliaj’s detention conditions and the removal of unjustified restrictions on his fundamental rights.

Opposition councilors, despite their political differences with Veliaj, also challenged the decision. Democratic councilor Dorjan Teliti described the transfer as an apparent politically motivated removal, while other councilors emphasized that Veliaj remained Tirana’s legally recognized mayor following a Constitutional Court decision.

The concerns shared by political opponents highlighted the exceptional nature of the incident. The issue was no longer simply Veliaj’s treatment but the legality of an administrative decision affecting a sitting mayor.

Yet the most troubling aspect of the case concerns how the state exercises authority over an individual already deprived of liberty.

Pretrial detention is a security measure, not punishment. A detainee retains the presumption of innocence and fundamental rights that have not been lawfully restricted. Prison authorities cannot treat deprivation of liberty as authorization to impose additional unjustified restrictions.

In Veliaj’s case, the authorities must clarify the specific grounds for the transfer, the legality of classifying the order and the availability of an effective legal procedure to challenge the decision. His detention conditions must also be independently examined.

There has been no judicial finding that the transfer was unlawful, nor has independently verified evidence established that it was politically motivated. Nevertheless, the absence of a specific, reviewable explanation raises legitimate concerns about administrative arbitrariness.

For Albania, a candidate for European Union membership, the case raises questions about the independence, accountability and legality of institutions exercising the state’s coercive powers.

The issue is not whether Tirana’s mayor deserves special treatment, but whether he enjoys the same legal protections guaranteed to every citizen.

Ultimately, the question is not simply who ordered Veliaj’s transfer to Fier, but who has the authority to examine the legality of that order and hold those responsible accountable.

If administrative institutions can restrict individual rights through decisions whose justification cannot be independently examined, the implications extend far beyond one mayor or one prison transfer.

The fundamental question remains: Who rules in Albania , the law or arbitrary power?