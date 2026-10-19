Albania’s Defence Tax Breaks Raise State Capture Concerns

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Proposed fiscal concessions would benefit private partners of the state defence company KAYO as an arms-trafficking investigation puts the sector under scrutiny.

Tirana Times, October 19, 2026 – Albania’s government is proposing additional tax privileges for the defence industry while the state company at the centre of its expansion, KAYO, faces an investigation into suspected arms trafficking. The initiative raises a question that extends beyond industrial policy: whether the state is promoting a strategic sector or using public authority to advance the interests of a small circle of private partners.

According to reporting by BIRN, the proposed changes would expand relief on machinery and raw-material imports and broaden exemptions from local taxes. They would supplement an existing framework granting licensed defence companies a zero corporate income tax rate for their first ten years of activity.

The central concern is the relationship between those designing the rules and those positioned to benefit. KAYO has established five joint ventures with private businesses and holds a minority stake in each. Private ownership reportedly reaches 80% in some ventures, meaning a substantial share of any resulting increase in profits could accrue to private shareholders.

This arrangement raises a classic state capture concern: public institutions can remain formally operational while legislation and fiscal policy increasingly serve concentrated commercial interests. A measure need not name a particular company to favour established beneficiaries. Its practical effect depends on who already holds licences, controls production capacity and enjoys access to public contracts.

The government rejects that interpretation. In its response to BIRN, the prime minister’s office said the proposal applies equally to all qualifying domestic and foreign investors. It also said the initiative had been included in the government’s legislative programme in December 2025, before the recent public controversy.

That chronology matters. It weakens any claim that the bill was devised solely in response to the investigation. It does not, however, resolve whether the concessions are proportionate, whether competition is meaningful or whether the public return justifies the revenue forgone.

Among the potential beneficiaries are ventures involving businessman Ron Yeffet, whom BIRN describes as having personal ties to Prime Minister Edi Rama. The reporting also identifies Arjeta Puca among KAYO’s private partners. Such relationships warrant scrutiny of how partners were selected and benefits allocated; they do not, by themselves, establish improper influence.

The investigation makes that scrutiny more urgent. SPAK is examining suspected arms trafficking involving the emerging defence sector. The allegations remain unproven, and an investigation does not establish the criminal responsibility of any company or individual. Nevertheless, expanding financial advantages while serious questions remain unresolved increases the government’s obligation to explain its decisions.

The proposed legislation includes reporting requirements, ownership disclosures, inspections, recovery of improperly obtained benefits and provisions on the origin and traceability of military supplies. These could strengthen oversight if enforced independently. Their inclusion alone cannot demonstrate that the relationship between the state and its commercial partners adequately protects the public interest.

The government’s economic argument also requires examination. Removing upfront VAT payments may ease manufacturers’ cash-flow problems, but the scale and distribution of that benefit should be disclosed. Local tax exemptions likewise carry a cost for municipalities that needs to be weighed against measurable investment, employment and production.

The available reporting does not establish that companies pressured the government into drafting the bill. What it reveals is a structure in which the state acts simultaneously as policymaker, regulator, purchaser and minority business partner, while private investors may receive much of the commercial upside.

That concentration of roles is the core of the state capture concern. Rebuilding Albania’s defence industry may be a legitimate objective. Its credibility depends on demonstrating that fiscal policy serves a public strategy rather than converting privileged access to the state into private financial advantage.

Based on BIRN/Reporter.al reporting by Blerina Gjoka, October 19, 2026.