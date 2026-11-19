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A nationalist song played at a forum in Brussels was enough to demonstrate how deep divisions in the Balkan region remain, Gjeraqina Tuhina explains in her latest dispatch from the EU capital.

By Gjeraqina Tuhina

Many of the European Commission bureaucrats who spend their days in the cold offices of this vast institution may now need to warm up their working environment with a little music from the Western Balkans — and not for entertainment.

Following an unpleasant incident at the recent Enlargement Forum 2026, some of them will be translating song lyrics, trying to understand which songs are politically acceptable, which are not, and why. This may be the most useful assignment given this year to anyone involved in the EU enlargement process.

Over the weekend, a Slovenian musical group had been hired to entertain guests at the Forum and decided to perform one song for each country in the enlargement group. For Kosovo, they chose a Serbian nationalist song. They played only the melody, but the title appeared in Serbian on the large screen, and the song was introduced as representing Kosovo.

Anyone from the region knows the words: Kosovo as an eternal and sacred Serbian land, which will never be relinquished. The song, “Oj Kosovo, Kosovo,” was written in 1989, inspired by the celebrations marking the 600th anniversary of the Battle of Kosovo. For those who claim to know the region, this anniversary requires no further explanation: it was the moment that crowned Slobodan Milošević’s political rise. And everyone in Brussels should — indeed, must — know what happened next.

Within hours, an evening intended to give guests an opportunity to relax before a long day of panel discussions had turned into an incident. Kosovo officials, both from the government and the opposition, protested. Several members of the European Parliament did the same.

The following day, the song was the main topic of conversation in the corridors of the Enlargement Forum 2026. It was also mentioned during several panel discussions. Commissioner Marta Kos expressed regret and apologised. Commission officials explained that the musical group had selected the songs independently, without the institution’s prior approval. The group’s leader also apologised.

There is an irony here. The musical group came from Slovenia, the first republic to break away from Yugoslavia, and Slovenia left because of what followed the 1989 anniversary. Slovenians understood at the time that what was being done to Kosovo could one day happen to them as well.

Ironically, the evening was entitled “Melodies of Unity.” The song, which produced precisely the opposite effect, disrupted the flagship project of the enlargement commissioner, herself a Slovenian. Kos launched the Enlargement Forum last year and wants it to become an annual event — a day when Brussels celebrates the idea of a larger Union.

I believe the Commission is sincere when it says this was a genuine oversight, an unintentional mistake. I also believe that nobody in the Berlaymont intended to offend Pristina. Nevertheless, if an unintended mistake can trigger a diplomatic confrontation in the space of a single evening, it shows how little it takes to ignite a fire in the Western Balkans, and how little today’s bureaucrats know about the history of a region they say will one day become part of the European family.

Mistakes happen. But the people who spent months organising this event are well paid, with European taxpayers’ money, to check every detail. In a region where, not so long ago, songs accompanied tanks, the playlist for a concert dedicated to the Western Balkans should have been one of those details requiring scrutiny.

The fact that public money is involved makes it even harder to brush the matter aside. In January 2026, approximately €2.5 million was allocated for communication, information and engagement relating to EU enlargement over the following 24 months. The cost of the Forum, held on November 15 and 16, has not yet been made public, but I would be surprised if it amounted to less than a quarter of that sum. For that much money, someone could have asked what all the songs represented.

And that is not the end of it. The Forum is an event dedicated to enlargement, bringing together various stakeholders, experts, and civil society activists from candidate countries. For the second consecutive year, nobody from Kosovo’s institutions was invited. Kosovo was not on stage. It was present only through a Serbian song claiming that its territory belonged to Serbia.

A French Obstacle to the Enlargement Season?

It is unfortunate, because this is the time of year when the enlargement process should sound better than ever. In Brussels, the final two months of the year are always devoted to enlargement.

November begins with the European Commission’s annual enlargement package, accompanied by country reports. December brings the General Affairs Council, intergovernmental conferences scheduled in time for Christmas, and a summit with Western Balkan leaders. For much of the past few decades, this has been a routine: the same assurances every year, the same target dates pushed back to the following year. This year, for the first time, the dates have concrete significance, at least for one country.

On November 4, the Commission announced that accession negotiations with Montenegro could be concluded by the end of this year and that the accession treaty could be signed as early as June 2027. The treaty text is being drafted, while member states have approved the financial package for Montenegro’s accession. This would be the first accession treaty signed since Croatia’s in 2011, a gap of 15 years — the longest in EU history.

But the timing is delicate, for two reasons.

One is Croatia. Zagreb has presented eight specific conditions that Montenegro must fulfil before accession. Its objections relate to the past — again! — and date back to the 1990s.

The other is France. A possible approval of Montenegro’s accession in June 2027 would come only a few weeks after the French presidential election. Whoever wins will inherit a ratification process requiring either a referendum or a three-fifths majority of votes cast in Congress, where both houses of parliament meet together.

In France, which is so deeply divided today, neither route will be easy. A referendum on Montenegro would very quickly become a referendum on everything except Montenegro. At the Euronews Enlargement Summit, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković warned that French politics could have a much greater impact on the enlargement process than is currently assumed. He wished good luck to anyone needing approval through a French referendum and reminded those present of 2005, when the French voted against the European Constitution for reasons that had little to do with the constitution itself.

The “Myth” of Stability Collapses

The Commission’s annual report on Serbia was the final gift to the administration of “dear Aleksandar.” It highlighted backsliding in the rule of law. According to the document, Aleksandar Vučić’s Serbia had definitively fallen behind its more advanced neighbours and joined the “Turkey-Georgia bloc” of countries experiencing persistent democratic regression.

But by the time the report was published, the person to whom it was addressed was no longer in office. On October 25, Serbs turned out in large numbers for elections, reaching levels not seen in more than a decade, and the opposition Student List won an absolute majority.

For nearly a decade and a half, “dear Aleksandar” had been Brussels’ favourite in the Balkans. He represented stability; he was someone with whom business could be done. On the morning of October 26, it was as though nobody had ever known him. Almost everyone immediately distanced themselves from him. He had become a fallen idol.

Unlike the Democratic Opposition of Serbia, the coalition of parties that united to overthrow Milošević in 2000, the Serbian student movement never received open support from Brussels during its two years of protests.

Now everyone here is speaking favourably about something that has never happened before: a movement without names or faces winning by a landslide.

One of the figures of the student movement was added to the Enlargement Forum 2026 programme at the last moment as a keynote speaker. The Forum programme was updated only hours before he took the stage, while the audience gave him a standing ovation before he had uttered a single word.

Montenegro’s Last Dance as an EU Candidate Country

EU and Western Balkan leaders will meet in Brussels on November 25. In all likelihood, this will be the last high-level meeting in which Montenegro participates as a candidate country. If everything goes according to plan, at the next EU-Western Balkans summit, Montenegro will be a country in the process of accession, with active observer status in the EU.

It will be interesting to see who comes to the summit from Belgrade, and in what capacity. A prime minister from the new majority, if a government is formed in time? Interim representatives of the old order? Or another empty chair, as happened last December?

Regardless of who attends or stays away, EU leaders will have specific demands. The draft declaration expected to be adopted at the summit stresses that there will be no compromise on the glorification of war criminals, alignment with EU sanctions policy, and implementation of agreements reached in the dialogue with Kosovo, including the resumption of talks.

Perhaps someone should also check the music for that evening.

If Brussels wants melodies of unity in the Western Balkans, it should start by learning the symbolism of song lyrics.

Gjeraqina Tuhina is a journalist based in Brussels.

The opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of BIRN.

Courtesy: BIRN / Reporter.al