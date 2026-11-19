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The proposed acquisition will draw on the US Foreign Military Financing (FMF) programme, under which Albania secured a $302 million direct loan agreement earlier this year.

TIRANA, Albania — The United States has approved a possible $210 million military sale to Albania, including two M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and 72 precision-guided rockets, as Tirana moves forward with a broader, $302 million US-backed military modernization programme.

The US State Department approved the proposed Foreign Military Sale on November 17 and notified Congress, as required under US law. According to the notification, Albania has requested two HIMARS launchers and 12 rocket pods carrying a total of 72 guided rockets, divided between two types of munitions. The rockets have an estimated range of approximately 70 kilometers. The package does not include longer-range ballistic missiles. It also covers eight artillery fire-control systems, military vehicles, communications and satellite navigation equipment, spare parts, logistical support and training for Albanian military personnel.

The proposed acquisition will draw on the US Foreign Military Financing (FMF) programme, under which Albania secured a $302 million direct loan agreement earlier this year. The Albanian Parliament ratified the agreement on July 27, President Bajram Begaj promulgated it on July 30, and the US Embassy in Tirana welcomed the ratification on August 4. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) formally announced the direct loan agreement on September 10. While the HIMARS package is expected to be financed through the FMF loan, the US notification does not specify how much of the $302 million will be allocated to the purchase or whether the loan will cover its entire estimated cost.

Albanian Defence Minister Ermal Nufi welcomed the latest approval, describing it as an important step in defence cooperation between Tirana and Washington. He said the systems would provide Albania’s Armed Forces with long-range precision-strike capabilities, strengthening national defence and the country’s contribution to NATO’s collective security. Albania, a NATO member since 2009, has made military modernization and increased defence spending central to its commitments to the Alliance.

HIMARS is a mobile, truck-mounted artillery system developed by US defence company Lockheed Martin. It can launch precision-guided rockets against targets at considerable distances before relocating to avoid potential counterattacks. The system gained international attention following its deployment in Ukraine, where it has been used extensively against Russian military targets. Lockheed Martin will serve as the principal contractor for the proposed Albanian sale. However, the State Department’s approval and notification to Congress do not constitute a finalized purchase agreement, and the transaction remains subject to the subsequent contracting process. No delivery schedule has been announced.