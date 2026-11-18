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The opposition’s Democratic Party is participating with a reduced parliamentary group following disciplinary measures against 13 of its lawmakers.

TIRANA, Albania – Albania’s Parliament is debating the government’s proposed 2027 budget and accompanying fiscal package on Wednesday, amid political tensions and the absence of 13 opposition lawmakers, who are suspended from parliamentary sessions. Parliament is reviewing the draft budget and tax measures in principle before sending them back to committees for a more detailed examination, followed by a final vote in Parliament.

The session includes proposed amendments to legislation governing personal income tax, value-added tax (VAT), tax procedures, national taxes, and excise duties. Lawmakers are also scheduled to examine amendments to the social housing law and a proposal concerning the parliamentary committee overseeing the second phase of administrative and territorial reform.

The opposition’s Democratic Party is participating with a reduced parliamentary group following disciplinary measures against 13 of its lawmakers. Among those suspended are Gazment Bardhi, the party’s parliamentary group leader, and Secretary-General Flamur Noka. The restrictions have added to tensions between the governing Socialists and the opposition, which has repeatedly accused the government of limiting parliamentary debate and undermining democratic oversight.

Opposition leader Sali Berisha said ahead of the session that Democratic Party lawmakers would vote against the proposed budget, describing its preparation as lacking transparency and public consultation. He argued that the government’s financial priorities benefit a limited group rather than addressing the needs of ordinary citizens and businesses.

Gazment Bardhi also said the opposition would use the parliamentary session to present an alternative approach to public spending. According to CNA, he called for greater support for middle-class families, pensioners and people in need, alongside increased investment in education, youth employment, health care, and small businesses. He also criticized the government for failing to respond to the concerns raised by students and citizens participating in ongoing protests.

The 2027 budget debate comes amid broader disagreements over the government’s economic policies, public spending priorities, and the distribution of the country’s financial resources. For example, comparative data from the Vienna Institute for International Economic Studies found that Albania’s poorest 20% only received 3.6% of the total disposable income in 2025, ranking last in the Western Balkans.

The fiscal package, meanwhile, could affect businesses and individuals through changes to several major tax laws. Once the initial parliamentary review is completed, the draft legislation will return to committees for article-by-article scrutiny before being submitted for a final parliamentary vote.