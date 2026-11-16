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Veliaj accused Rama of weakening internal democracy and replacing debate and merit-based advancement with personal loyalty.

TIRANA, Albania — Tirana’s imprisoned Mayor Erion Veliaj has called on Albania’s governing Socialist Party to initiate a motion of no confidence against Prime Minister Edi Rama as party leader, escalating an internal dispute that came into focus during the party’s National Assembly on Saturday, Nov. 14, and ahead of the May 2027 local elections.

In a written speech sent to party members from Fier prison, where he is being held in pretrial detention, Veliaj called for open debate and greater accountability within the party, arguing that decision-making has become concentrated in the hands of its leader. He said the Socialist Party was “bigger than its chairman” and asked its governing bodies to activate the statutory procedure for a no-confidence motion against Rama. Veliaj had previously requested permission to attend the Assembly in person or participate by videoconference, but ultimately addressed members through his written statement.

Veliaj accused Rama of weakening internal democracy and replacing debate and merit-based advancement with personal loyalty. He also criticized the selection of government ministers and parliamentary candidates, and questioned the role of the party’s governing bodies. “The main political responsibility for the party’s leadership model, for the functioning of its bodies and for the accountability mechanisms belongs to him,” Veliaj wrote, according to his speech published by Albanian media. He argued that reforming the party would require a change in its leadership model.

The intervention came as the Assembly made changes to the party’s leadership in Tirana. Prime Minister Rama removed Veliaj from his position as head of the Socialist Party’s Tirana organization, appointing Interior Minister Ervin Demo and Deputy Prime Minister Albana Koçiu as joint leaders. Veliaj remains a member of the party but no longer holds a leadership position. The changes followed months of public tensions between the two politicians, including allegations by Veliaj that Rama had pressured him to resign as mayor and give up his lawyer. Rama has rejected those allegations.

Rama did not directly respond to Veliaj’s demand for a no-confidence motion in his public remarks to the Assembly. He did, however, again criticize Veliaj’s continued pretrial detention, calling it absurd that an elected mayor could be held in detention without trial while legal restrictions prevented his replacement. Rama said his comments concerned the detention measure and did not address the merits of the case against Veliaj.

Erion Veliaj’s confrontation with Edi Rama marks a dramatic deterioration in the relationship between two politicians who were once close allies within the Socialist Party. Veliaj, who has served as Tirana mayor since 2015, was arrested on Feb. 10, 2025, by order of the Special Prosecution Office (SPAK) and placed in pretrial detention over allegations of corruption, money laundering and concealment of assets involving municipal funds, businesses and his family. He denies wrongdoing, and the charges have not been established by a final court verdict.

Although Albania’s Constitutional Court reinstated him as mayor in November 2025 after ruling that his removal from office was unconstitutional, he has remained unable to perform his duties while in detention. Tensions with Rama escalated in October 2026 after Veliaj was transferred from Durrës prison to the high-security facility in Fier, a move he alleges was politically motivated and intended to pressure him to resign; Justice Minister Toni Gogu has denied conveying threats on Rama’s behalf. The dispute has since spilled into the Socialist Party, with Veliaj accusing Rama of undermining internal democracy and seeking to consolidate control over the party