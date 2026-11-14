Saudi Arabia Launches Innovative Business Platform for Foreign Investors

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By Sidonja Manushi

TIRANA, Albania – The Federation of Saudi Chambers has launched International Business Concierge (IBC), a new platform designed to facilitate the entry of foreign companies into the Saudi market, support business establishment and encourage international investment in the Kingdom. The initiative forms part of Saudi Arabia’s broader efforts to improve its business environment and attract foreign investment under its Vision 2030 economic transformation strategy.

The platform aims to simplify the administrative and legal procedures faced by international investors by providing an integrated system of services for establishing and operating businesses. Instead of dealing separately with government institutions, consultants and various service providers, investors can rely on a dedicated adviser who guides them throughout the process, from initial company registration to the development of their business activities.

IBC offers 11 specialized services, including company registration, legal and regulatory advisory services, government relations, immigration procedures and residence permits for foreign executives, accounting, payroll management, office space solutions, recruitment and technology services. Support also extends to corporate restructuring and compliance with legal requirements during business operations.

One of the platform’s main innovations is the coordination of administrative procedures through a single point of contact. Registered companies receive a dedicated adviser, access to an online portal to monitor their requests and an initial free 30-minute consultation with specialists familiar with the Saudi market. They can also receive monthly updates on economic developments, investment opportunities, financial incentives and regulatory changes.

The platform is particularly intended to assist international small and medium-sized enterprises, for which entering a new market often involves considerable costs and administrative challenges. By coordinating services and providing specialized advice, IBC seeks to reduce these obstacles and create more favorable conditions for long-term investment.

The initiative involves cooperation with institutions responsible for investment licensing, commercial registration, taxation, social insurance and work permits. According to the Federation, the services are not limited to the initial establishment of companies but continue throughout their operations, supporting financial administration, relations with government authorities and business expansion.

The platform’s launch comes amid growing foreign investment in Saudi Arabia. According to data from the General Authority for Statistics, foreign direct investment inflows reached approximately 159.1 billion Saudi riyals, or about $42.4 billion, in 2025, an increase of 33.5% compared with the previous year. Meanwhile, the total stock of foreign direct investment reached approximately 1.06 trillion riyals, reflecting the expanding presence of international capital in the Saudi economy.

These developments are closely linked to reforms undertaken under Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia’s strategy to diversify its economy and reduce dependence on oil revenues. The Saudi government is encouraging investment in sectors including manufacturing, renewable energy, tourism, infrastructure, transportation, logistics, health care and advanced technologies.

An important element of these reforms has been the expansion of foreign ownership opportunities. In many economic activities, international investors can own up to 100% of a company’s capital, although certain sectors remain subject to restrictions and specific regulatory requirements. The policy is intended to strengthen competition and attract companies that bring capital, technology and international expertise.

The Federation of Saudi Chambers also aims to expand cooperation with chambers of commerce and business councils in other countries. The IBC platform has already been introduced to representatives of British and Cypriot businesses, creating opportunities for new commercial partnerships and joint investments.

Although the platform does not replace legal requirements or licensing procedures, it could help foreign companies save time and navigate the Saudi market more efficiently. Through this initiative, Saudi Arabia seeks to further strengthen its position as an international investment destination at a time when competition among regional economies to attract foreign capital, technology and international businesses continues to intensify.