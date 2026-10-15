Anti-Government Protests in Albania: The Student Revolt and the Escalation of the Political Crisis

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Special Report, prepared by the Albanian Institute for International Studies (AIIS) Introduction: From More Than 100 Days of Protests to an Escalating Political Crisis Albania is facing a serious escalation of political and social tensions. The student protests of October 13 and 14, 2026, accompanied by violent clashes, damage and attacks on state institutions, have opened a new phase in an anti-government movement that has continued for more than four months. Over the two days, central Tirana was marked by barricades, fires, tear gas, interventions by special police units and attacks on public buildings, at times taking on the appearance…