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By Thoma Gëllçi

TIRANA, Albania – A great calamity is unfolding in Albania. Edi Rama was taking us to Europe when, all of a sudden, some Albanians decided to protest. And as if that were not enough, Greta Thunberg turned up from Sweden. Now we risk being left outside the European Union. Perhaps forever.

Fortunately, some wise people immediately sniffed out the conspiracy. These protesters, they say, do not merely want to bring down the government. They want to block our road to Europe, precisely when Edi Rama was about to deliver it to us, turnkey and complete with household appliances.

Poor me. I had always thought European integration had something to do with democracy, justice and the rule of law. Apparently, I have been living in the dark.

European integration, it turns out, is one enormous tray of pilaf.

The tray is waiting in Brussels. The Germans have supplied the rice, the Italians the olive oil, and the French the butter. We have simply been told to bring our spoons. Edi Rama will lift the lid, and the serving will begin. Anyone who voted for the Socialist Party gets a double helping.

And the pilaf is merely the starter. In Italy, supermarkets await us where we can fill our shopping trolleys and walk out without paying. In Germany, we get to choose: Mercedes or BMW. The French will give us perfume, the Swiss watches, and the Swedes furniture. Only Greta is not included in the package. She is defective merchandise.

And all this abundance is guaranteed by one man alone: Edi Rama.

So I entirely understand the anger directed at the protesters. When someone is giving you a free Mercedes, it is simply bad manners to ask for free elections as well.

This whole business about the tray reminds me of an episode we all remember.

On November 28, 2012, on the centenary of Albania’s independence, Sali Berisha and Lulzim Basha laid out a giant cake in Tirana. The moment it was served, people rushed forward armed with plates, plastic bags, trays and washbasins.

Ladles would have been the ideal utensils, but everything happened so quickly that nobody had time to take stock of the kitchen equipment.

Some got enough cake for the entire family. Others were left with nothing but independence.

Fourteen years later, we have made progress. We no longer wait for cake in Skanderbeg Square. We now await the European tray in Brussels.

I have heard, however, that European integration comes with a few other conditions.

The Germans, for instance, obey the law even when no policeman is watching. The Italians work and produce things, although we know them primarily for their pasta. The French create art, advance science and enrich culture, and whenever they dislike their government, they take to the streets. The Swedes have built a system in which citizens can protest without being declared enemies of Sweden.

Interesting customs, no doubt. But I am not sure we need all of them.

From Germany, we will take the cars, but not the fines. From Italy, the food, but not the taxes. From France, the perfume, but not the demonstrations. From Sweden, the furniture, but not Greta. From Brussels, the funds, but without the nuisance of anyone checking where the money went.

That way, we become Europeans without lifting a finger.

The case of Greta is particularly troubling. She began protesting in Sweden as a teenager, and the Swedes, instead of sending her home to do her homework, allowed her to carry on. Now she has even made it to Tirana. Listening to some of the opponents of the protests, you would think Greta had arrived with an entire armoured division and was preparing to invade Brussels.

How extraordinary: some Albanians who dream of living like the Swedes fly into a rage the moment a Swedish woman behaves like a Swede.

Meanwhile, opponents of the protests have invented a new democratic rule: Albanians have the right to protest, but not while the government is busy with European integration. And since the government is busy with European integration twelve months a year, protests must be postponed until we join the EU. Then they must be postponed again, lest we jeopardise our membership.

The most delightful theory of all is that Edi Rama is the man taking us to Europe and that, should he leave, the road will be cut off.

So Europe, it turns out, is not a continent but a bus. Rama is the driver, the ministers are the conductors, and the Albanians are the passengers. They pay the fare, buy the fuel, push the bus when it breaks down and, in the end, thank the driver for not dropping them off halfway.

But European integration does not mean going to Germany and getting a free Mercedes. It means learning to work, to produce and to respect the law like the Germans. To create like the French, to build like the Italians, to organise and protest like the Swedes.

European integration means that one day Albanians will understand that the prime minister is not the owner of the country but an employee who can be fired at the ballot box. That, of course, would greatly complicate our political system.

So I have a practical proposal. For the time being, it would be enough for Edi Rama to abandon his dream of the enormous tray of pilaf, from which he, ladle in hand, dutifully serves out the portions.

Instead, let us organise another giant cake, this time to celebrate European integration. Let Edi Rama and Sali Berisha do it together: the former can provide the tray, the latter the experience gained in 2012. Albanians already know the drill. They will bring their own washbasins and ladles.

Before the cake is cut, each leader should deliver a speech explaining how he personally saved Albania from the other.

Then let the serving begin.

And there we are – European integration accomplished!