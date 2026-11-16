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Albania’s Balluku corruption case exposes political protection and tests prosecutors as serious allegations involving €400 million in public contracts raise questions about political accountability and judicial independence.

TIRANA, Albania – Albania’s special anti-corruption prosecutors have sent former Deputy Prime Minister Belinda Balluku to trial on serious criminal charges, including corruption, money laundering and manipulation of public tenders, in a case that has become one of the most consequential tests of the country’s justice system and the political leadership of Prime Minister Edi Rama.

The indictment, announced Monday, Nov. 16, involves 28 defendants, including individuals and companies. Prosecutors allege that a network operating across government institutions systematically manipulated public procurement procedures involving contracts worth approximately €400 million.

But the significance of the case extends well beyond the alleged misuse of public funds. It raises fundamental questions about the relationship between political power and criminal justice in a country seeking European Union membership, and about the willingness of Albania’s governing majority to allow independent institutions to investigate its most powerful figures.

Balluku, once the second most powerful official in Rama’s government, has benefited from sustained political support despite the criminal investigation. Rama initially defended her against judicial measures and resisted removing her from government. Although he eventually dismissed her in February, his Socialist Party subsequently used its overwhelming parliamentary majority to block prosecutors’ request for authorization to arrest her.

On March 12, Parliament rejected the request by 82 votes to 47, preventing prosecutors from seeking her pretrial detention. The decision did not prevent criminal prosecution, but it represented a major political confrontation with the Special Prosecution Office Against Corruption and Organized Crime, known as SPAK.

A system of corruption, not isolated violations

According to SPAK, Balluku is accused of interfering in nine procurement procedures to favor predetermined contractors. The investigation covers 10 public tenders, including the Llogara Tunnel, sections of Tirana’s Grand Ring Road, infrastructure works near the port of Durrës and a project involving the state-owned air navigation company Albcontrol.

The Llogara Tunnel project alone allegedly caused approximately €80 million in economic damage to the state through inflated prices, construction estimates and revised project costs.

Prosecutors describe a recurring mechanism in which procurement requirements were tailored to selected companies, administrative officials coordinated decisions, and winning bidders received favorable treatment during the tendering process.

The case has also produced allegations of direct personal enrichment. Prosecutors accuse Balluku of receiving two luxury coastal villas, valued together at approximately €1.8 million, in connection with the awarding of public contracts. The properties have been seized, and related allegations involve businessmen and individuals accused of helping conceal ownership or launder illicit proceeds.

Taken together, the allegations suggest something considerably more serious than individual violations of procurement rules. They describe what could be characterized as an entire corruption ecosystem: political authority directing public contracts, administrative officials implementing decisions, private companies benefiting from preferential treatment, and sophisticated mechanisms allegedly concealing the resulting financial gains.

The repeated involvement of officials across multiple tenders is particularly significant. If established in court, it would demonstrate how corruption can become institutionalized within ordinary government procedures rather than operating through occasional illegal transactions.

All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty by a final court judgment.

Political protection and unanswered questions

The political handling of the case has been almost as controversial as the criminal allegations themselves.

Rama defended Balluku during the investigation, challenged judicial intervention in government affairs and proposed legislative changes that would restrict courts’ ability to suspend senior government officials. Critics viewed the initiative as an attempt to shield members of the executive from judicial scrutiny.

The Socialist majority subsequently justified its refusal to authorize Balluku’s arrest partly by arguing that the expansion of the investigation did not automatically establish new grounds for detention.

That argument has acquired particular significance following the latest indictment, which includes passive corruption, money laundering and alleged concealment of assets. The new charges do not automatically justify detention, but they substantially increase the seriousness of the criminal case.

Equally troubling is Balluku’s continued political standing. She remains a member of Parliament and an influential figure within the ruling Socialist Party.

Her continued prominence raises an uncomfortable question: What standards of political accountability apply when a senior party official faces allegations of corruption and money laundering on this scale?

The issue is not whether Balluku should be presumed guilty. She is entitled to the full protection of the law. Rather, it is whether political leadership carries responsibilities that extend beyond the minimum requirements of criminal procedure.

A difficult test for SPAK

The latest developments also represent a critical test for SPAK itself.

Despite bringing substantially more serious charges, including corruption and money laundering, prosecutors decided not to submit a second request to Parliament seeking authorization for Balluku’s arrest.

SPAK chief Klodian Braho explained that the parliamentary rejection of the original request, combined with the absence of new evidence demonstrating a risk of flight, interference with witnesses or repeated criminal conduct, left prosecutors without sufficient legal grounds to seek a harsher security measure.

The prosecution also referred to a Supreme Court ruling requiring detention decisions to be based on specific circumstances rather than simply the gravity of the allegations.

The decision triggered sharp criticism from the opposition and legal commentators.

Gazment Bardhi, head of the opposition Democratic Party’s parliamentary group, accused SPAK of applying double standards and effectively allowing Rama’s parliamentary majority to determine who could face arrest. He argued that the refusal to seek renewed authorization undermined equality before the law and raised questions about whether Balluku had been subjected to the same investigative measures as other defendants, including former senior official Evis Berberi.

Lawyer Marash Logu similarly criticized prosecutors for relying on the Socialist majority’s interpretation of the law. He argued that Article 260 of Albania’s Criminal Procedure Code allows prosecutors to seek more restrictive measures when circumstances warrant them, and questioned why substantially more serious charges had not prompted another request.

Both critics alleged that SPAK’s decision reflected political accommodation, although neither established evidence of an agreement between prosecutors and the government.

Legally, the prosecution’s explanation raises legitimate considerations. Pretrial detention is not an automatic consequence of serious criminal charges, and prosecutors must establish specific grounds for restricting a defendant’s liberty.

Politically and institutionally, however, the controversy raises a different question: Did SPAK exercise appropriate legal restraint, or did the parliamentary majority’s intervention discourage it from pursuing a second attempt?

The distinction is crucial. There is no established evidence that SPAK abandoned a legally justified request because of political intimidation. Nevertheless, the fact that prosecutors explicitly cited Parliament’s earlier rejection illustrates how political decisions can affect the practical course of criminal proceedings.

A defining case for Albania’s rule of law

The Balluku case comes at a particularly sensitive moment for Albania, where the credibility of anti-corruption reforms remains central to the country’s European integration ambitions.

SPAK’s decision to prosecute one of the most powerful figures in Rama’s government demonstrates the growing reach of institutions created through Albania’s justice reform.

Yet the refusal of the governing majority to authorize her arrest, the political protection she received and her continued position within the Socialist Party expose the limits of that progress.

Investigators are continuing a separate inquiry into additional procurement procedures and possible accomplices, suggesting the full scope of the alleged wrongdoing may not yet be known.

The eventual verdict will determine Balluku’s criminal responsibility. But the case has already revealed a broader institutional problem: the tension between an anti-corruption prosecution increasingly willing to challenge senior officials and a political establishment reluctant to surrender control over the consequences.

For Albania, the central question is no longer simply whether prosecutors can bring serious charges against powerful politicians. It is whether the country’s political institutions are prepared to accept the consequences of independent justice, even when those consequences reach the highest levels of power.