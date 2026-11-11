Buying a home in Albania is 76% less affordable than a decade ago

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TIRANA, Albania — Buying a home in Albania has become 76.3% more expensive relative to household income over the past decade, as property prices have risen more than three times faster than disposable income, widening the gap between housing costs and what ordinary families can afford, according to a calculation by Albanian business magazine Monitor.

The calculation compares changes between 2015 and 2025 using a Eurostat method that measures housing affordability. It found that Albania’s housing price index increased by 214.4% over the period, while gross disposable income per person rose by 78.4%, from approximately 429,000 lek ($4,700) to 765,000 lek ($8,400) annually, according to data from the Institute of Statistics (INSTAT).

The gap means that a property equivalent to 10 years of income in 2015 would now cost the equivalent of about 17.6 years of income, assuming all earnings were spent on the purchase. The calculation excludes mortgage interest, borrowing costs, and other expenses associated with buying a home.

The trend is particularly visible in Tirana, where the average apartment sale price rose from about 860 euros per square meter in 2015 to approximately 1,950 euros in 2025, according to property data cited by Monitor from Key Data. That represents an increase of about 127%. A 100-square-meter apartment that would have cost roughly 86,000 euros a decade ago was valued at around 195,000 euros last year.

Experts say the widening affordability gap reflects several overlapping pressures, including strong demand, tourism-related investment, construction activity, and the circulation of informal capital. In a January analysis published by Monitor and republished by CNA, Stela Dhami, executive manager of Colliers International Albania, a global leader in commercial real estate, said a couple with an average income would need between 15 and 19 years to afford an apartment. In European Union countries, it would take them an estimated 10 to 12 years. She also pointed to high property prices relative to household earnings and the cost of mortgage loans as major obstacles.

Elvin Meka, an economist and dean of the Faculty of Economics at Tirana Business University, told Monitor that rising property prices were increasingly putting homes beyond the reach of middle-income households, including in areas outside the capital’s center. Meanwhile, a report by the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe on urban development, housing and land management in Albania has long identified money laundering as one contributing factor behind higher property prices in Tirana and coastal areas. Doris Andoni, an independent consultant and housing expert, also cautioned in May 2026 that the problem is more complex than a simple imbalance between supply and demand, while noting that the role of informal money in financing residential construction remains a serious concern.

The consequences are already affecting where younger households choose to live. In an August 2026 report, Monitor cited young families moving from Tirana to nearby cities because of rising housing costs. Dhami said Elbasan and Durrës were among the alternatives being considered, with rents in Elbasan estimated to be 30% to 40% lower than in the capital. The shift can mean longer commutes and additional transport costs for people who continue working in Tirana.

The deterioration in affordability also stands out in the regional and European context. Monitor’s calculation puts Albania’s increase in the price-to-income ratio above the 60.8% recorded by Portugal, the largest increase among EU countries between 2015 and 2025, according to Eurostat data cited in the report. The comparison is indicative rather than directly equivalent, however, because Albania is not included in Eurostat’s harmonized housing statistics and the two calculations use different data series.

For younger people and first-time buyers, the figures point to a growing barrier to home ownership: even when incomes rise, they are struggling to keep pace with the cost of property. Without more affordable housing supply and measures that address the factors driving prices, home ownership may become increasingly dependent on family support, inherited property, or substantial borrowing rather than income earned through work.