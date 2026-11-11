SPAK questions Socialist MP Sara Mila over suspected vote-buying in Elbasan

Change font size: - + Reset

TIRANA, Albania — Albania’s Special Prosecution Office (SPAK) questioned Socialist Party lawmaker Sara Mila on Wednesday, November 11, regarding an investigation into suspected electoral corruption during the 2025 parliamentary elections. The investigation comes amid allegations that the ruling party selectively distributed social assistance to secure votes in the Elbasan region.

Mila, who won the most votes among candidates in the district, with 20,225 ballots, said she appeared before SPAK as a person with knowledge of the case and denied any wrongdoing, describing the allegations against her as a campaign of political mudslinging. The questioning, initially opened by prosecutors in Elbasan and later transferred to SPAK, reportedly involves wiretapped communications between local officials and suspected irregularities in the allocation of economic assistance to vulnerable families.

The investigation centers on suspected abuses in the economic assistance program in the municipality of Peqin, particularly in the Gjocaj administrative unit. According to details from the investigative file reported by Albanian media, the number of families receiving economic assistance in the area allegedly rose from 110 to 320 in November and December 2024, as preparations for the 2025 parliamentary election were beginning.

Prosecutors reportedly identified significant irregularities in the beneficiary lists, including the registration of people who were not eligible for assistance. One resident, for example, allegedly discovered that he had been registered as a beneficiary despite having lived in Greece for several years and never applying for the support. The investigation initially began at the Elbasan Prosecutor’s Office before the part concerning higher-ranking local officials was transferred to SPAK.

The latest investigation has also brought renewed attention to the Elbasan prison polling station. In June 2025, opposition leader Sali Berisha presented election figures claiming that Mila received 92 of the 102 valid votes cast for the Socialist Party at the prison. Berisha alleged that the result reflected pressure on inmates, linking it to the influence of organized crime. His claims have not been independently established as evidence of voter coercion, and the voting figures alone do not demonstrate electoral wrongdoing.

Prosecutors are also examining suspicions that local officials selectively expanded beneficiary lists to influence voters in favor of Mila and the Socialist Party. Reported wiretaps allegedly show discussions about distributing assistance to financially vulnerable residents. One message sent to a local administrator after the elections reportedly included a resident’s complaint about not receiving the payment, adding: “I respected you, I gave you my vote.” The allegations remain under investigation, and Mila has not been publicly charged in the case.

The allegations also echo a longer history of disputed elections in Albania. The 2016 local elections became the subject of the so-called Dossier 184, an investigation that documented allegations of organized vote buying, intimidation of public employees and threats to remove families from economic assistance lists if they did not support the Socialist candidate, Muharrem Rama, in Diber.

Leaked wiretaps published by German newspaper Bild in 2019 featured conversations involving senior Socialist figures, including then-MP Ulsi Manja, alongside local officials and police representatives. Four local officials were eventually sent to trial, although the investigation faced years of delays and criticism over its handling of potential political involvement. The case became a prominent example of the difficulties Albania’s justice system has faced in investigating alleged electoral abuses involving powerful political figures.

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe’s Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) also documented widespread allegations of vote buying during the 2021 campaign, alongside the misuse of administrative resources by the ruling party. Its final report on the May 2025 elections again noted instances of vote buying, intimidation, pressure on public employees and misuse of public resources, warning that contestants did not enjoy a level playing field.

The investigations have unfolded alongside mounting domestic and international criticism of Albania’s electoral environment and the government’s handling of corruption allegations.

Concerns have also been voiced in the European Parliament. German lawmaker Michael Gahler, speaking during a meeting of the Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee on Tuesday, questioned the government’s commitment to ensuring free and fair elections, pointing to the Balluku immunity decision and broader corruption allegations.

“For political reasons, the immunity of the former deputy prime minister is not lifted,” Gahler said. He argued that a caretaker government could help restore public confidence, adding that it could give citizens “hope for free and fair elections.”

Gahler’s remarks reflect a wider debate over the credibility of Albania’s democratic institutions as the country advances toward European Union membership. The government has repeatedly presented judicial reform and the fight against corruption as central elements of its European integration agenda, while critics argue that the handling of high-profile cases continues to expose gaps in political accountability.

For SPAK, the investigation involving Mila presents another test of its ability to examine alleged electoral abuses involving public officials and the distribution of state resources. The central question is whether social assistance intended for families in financial difficulty was manipulated for political purposes — and whether any senior officials played a role in that process.