NATO Summit in Albania in Doubt Amid Alliance Uncertainty

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Reports suggest the 2027 meeting in Tirana may be dropped as NATO considers ending annual summits, while questions over defense spending and political developments add to the uncertainty.

Tirana Times, October 28, 2026 – Albania’s plans to host a NATO summit in 2027 have come under renewed uncertainty following reports that the military alliance is considering dropping the meeting, raising questions about a major diplomatic event that Tirana had presented as a milestone in its international standing.

The Spanish newspaper El Mundo reported Tuesday, citing diplomats from several NATO countries, that the chances of holding the summit in the Albanian capital were extremely low. The report suggested that allies were increasingly reluctant to organize another leaders’ meeting amid tensions involving U.S. President Donald Trump and concerns about Albania’s defense spending.

There has been no official announcement from NATO canceling or postponing the summit. The Albanian government has also made no public comment on the latest reports.

Albania joined NATO on April 1, 2009, alongside Croatia, marking a major achievement in its post-communist foreign policy and its efforts to integrate into Western political and security institutions. Hosting a summit of the alliance’s leaders for the first time would carry considerable political and symbolic significance for the country.

The decision to hold a meeting in Albania was announced at NATO’s 2025 summit in The Hague. But uncertainty emerged during the alliance’s July 2026 gathering in Ankara, when the final declaration omitted the previously announced meeting in Albania.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte subsequently reaffirmed Albania as the intended venue but said the timing had yet to be determined.

Security experts at the Albanian Institute for International Studies (AIIS) told Tirana Times that the central issue was whether NATO would continue its recent practice of holding annual summits.

Unlike some international organizations, NATO has no fixed requirement to organize a summit every year. Meetings of heads of state and government are determined by political circumstances and the strategic priorities of the alliance.

Before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, NATO summits were often held every two years. The war and the resulting security challenges in Europe led to more frequent meetings.

According to AIIS experts, even if NATO decides to continue holding annual summits, organizing the next summit in Albania could prove difficult, particularly given the country’s current domestic political developments and tensions.

They also pointed to Albania’s domestic political developments as an additional factor that could complicate preparations for such a high-profile international gathering.

The country has experienced prolonged political tensions, anti-government demonstrations and major corruption investigations involving senior officials. While these developments have not been officially linked to NATO’s summit planning, they add uncertainty to the political environment in which the event would take place.

Another concern involves Albania’s military spending.

At the 2025 Hague summit, NATO members agreed to increase defense and related security investments to 5% of gross domestic product by 2035, including 3.5% for core military requirements.

Diplomatic sources cited in international media have questioned Albania’s defense spending and suggested that Washington could oppose holding the summit in a country perceived as falling short of its commitments.

The broader debate also reflects tensions within NATO over burden-sharing and Trump’s repeated demands that European allies assume greater responsibility for their defense.

Some diplomats reportedly believe fewer summits could help the alliance avoid unnecessary political confrontations and concentrate on implementing decisions already taken.

For Albania, the uncertainty is politically sensitive. Prime Minister Edi Rama’s government had portrayed the planned summit as recognition of the country’s growing international role and its commitment to Euro-Atlantic security.

A cancellation or postponement would therefore represent a diplomatic disappointment, although it would not necessarily indicate any change in Albania’s standing as a NATO member.

The distinction remains important: NATO has neither formally withdrawn its earlier commitment to meet in Albania nor confirmed that a summit will take place in Tirana in 2027.

Ultimately, the decision may depend less on Albania itself than on the alliance’s broader calculations about the frequency, timing and political value of its leaders’ meetings.

Until NATO clarifies those plans, Tirana’s much-anticipated summit remains uncertain, with an event once celebrated as a diplomatic achievement now facing questions over whether it will take place at all.