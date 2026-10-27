From Bilateral Cooperation to Regional Security: An Interview with Pakistan’s Ambassador Ali Javed

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In an interview with Tirana Times, Pakistan’s Ambassador Ali Javed discusses bilateral relations with Albania, opportunities for closer cooperation, and Pakistan’s foreign policy and regional security priorities.





How would you assess relations between Pakistan and Albania, and where is the greatest potential?

Thank you very much for this opportunity! I shall be brief and objective in all my responses.

Our ties with Albania are excellent, traditionally cordial & cooperative and anchored in mutual trust. We both are strongly committed to UN Charter & International Law. We share aspirations for peace & prosperity and support each other at multilateral platforms. Great potential lies ahead in trade, education & tourism as well as defence & security.

What practical steps could give the relationship greater substance, visibility and regularity?

We have recently signed MoU for Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) between Foreign Ministries, and look forward to convening inaugural BPC in early 2027.

We are building linkages with Albanian media, think tanks and universities, to foster cooperation between civil societies. The progress is satisfactory.

From Institute for Strategic Studies and National Defense University Institute for Research to Pakistan Institute for Int’l Affairs and Sustainable Development Policy Institute, are keen counterparts for collaboration with Albanian Institute for Int’l Studies National Centre of Security & Defence and Cooperation & Development Institute.

Which Sectors offer realistic opportunities for economic cooperation?

Pakistani Basmati rice is globally renowned for aroma and delicate long grain. We export €4Bn rice globally and €100mn average to Italy which itself produces excellent rice which is sturdy and short-grain. Our mangoes are globally unmatched as is our Himalayan Pink Rock Salt.

Pakistani textiles, which account for €800mn exports to Italy alone, followed by top quality sports & leather products, surgical instruments and competitive pharmaceuticals offer great prospects.





Could education, tourism, technology, culture, and think-tank cooperation become new pillars?

Yes. As already identified, these are at the core of our engagement; we are building on them steadily to add depth and dimension to our ties.

How is Pakistan adapting its foreign policy to a multipolar world?

Pakistan’s Founding Father, Mr. Jinnah’s vision is clear and remains valid: “Peace within, peace without”. Our Foreign Policy thus rests on principles of peaceful coexistence, respect for International Law and UN Charter.

We engage proactively and substantively with, but not limited to, UN, EU OIC, SCO & ECO. We are serving 8th term on UNSC and are historically among leading contributors to UN Peacekeeping Missions worldwide.

I wish to appreciate Albania as a unique OIC member from Europe. Pakistan as its founding member, attaches great significance to engagement within OIC.

We are GSP+ partner of European Union, which is our No. 1 trading partner. Pakistan assumed Chair of SCO ‘Council of Heads of States’ last month and looks forward to hosting 1st SCO Summit in Islamabad in Sep 2027 where we are Chairing ECO Council of FMs next month.

How does Islamabad balance its relations with China, the United States, Türkiye, and the Gulf?

Our external relations are transparent and anchored in trust and are never built with one at expense of another.

China is a strategic partner like US. We have excellent, brotherly strategic ties with Türkiye, Azerbaijan. We enjoy a unique position in nurturing strong, trust-based ties with “all” Gulf States.

Our relations with neighbouring & brotherly Iran have developed into a strategic partnership. We enjoy excellent ties of equal quality and substance with Central Asian Republics.

What conditions would be necessary for a meaningful dialogue with India?

Question being critical entails more space!

Democracies must demonstrate democratic credentials. Unfortunately, domestic politics of ‘BJP’, the Extreme-Right Hindu-Nationalist Ruling Party, yield bigoted policies and adversely impact regional or bilateral cooperation. Turn of events in Bangladesh and ensuing immediate break down of ties with India makes the case in point!

India is currently facing scathing global and domestic criticism for crushing legitimate, peaceful protests over rights and racism, normalisation of lynching religious & ethnic minorities, widespread corruption and electoral fraud.

Brussels-based, independent NPO ‘EU DisinfoLab’ December 2020 report ‘Indian Chronicles’ exposed 15-year-long ‘coordinated influence operation’ to promote Indian geopolitical interests and discredit Pakistan internationally.

India has been committing extrajudicial killings not just on Pakistani soil but also in North American with logistic support through Europe. I invite Tirana Times readers to search June 2023 murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada, thwarted plot targeting Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York and subsequent arrest in Prague and extradition to US of Nikhil Gupta, prime suspect in latter case.

Whereas Int’l Court Of Arbitration ruling of 31.8.26 states, ‘India cannot unilaterally suspend or terminate 1960 Indus Waters Treaty’, vindicates Pakistan’s position. India’s sheepish ‘rejection’ of the ruling not just undermines int’l law, it premises on poor & provocative behaviour with ominously devastating ramifications.

India is 4-time larger than Pakistan in terms of area, 6-times more

Populous and 10-times greater in military spending at over €100Bn, 5th globally. India must, with regards to Pakistan, submit to realities!

Swift & decisive military victory of Pakistan in the ‘4-day War’ (May 7-10, 2026) rendered India even greater losses in psychological terms given BJP’s horrific indoctrination of Hindu-majority population as a ‘superior race’.

The ‘4-day war’ has efficiently & effectively buried India’s self-defeating notions of ‘absolute sovereignty’ & ‘absolute security’ and shut the window on misadventures with ‘false-flag operations’ or ‘weaponisation of water’.

India must be held accountable for blatantly violating UN Charter and Int’l Law. It must stop bigotedly evading plebiscite in occupied Kashmir mandated in continual UNSC resolutions going as far back as No. 47 of 21.4.1948.

Therefore, any meaningful engagement with such mindset can only begin from respect for UN Charter & Int’l Law, upholding mutually binding Treaties and sovereign equality.

What is the broader rationale behind closer defence cooperation among Pakistan, Türkiye, and Saudi Arabia?

The rationale is very simple, the pact is anchored in converging assessments for local solutions in an ever-evolving security environment.

It is welcomed by US & Iran and holds potential to expand. It is anchored in natural bonds and will of trusted brotherly nations to establish strategic cooperation for peace & prosperity.

How far could this cooperation develop in practical terms?

Things are progressing positively. 1st Makkah Pact meeting has been convened in Riyadh on 5.10.26 followed with an experienced Pakistan Military Officer appointed as 1st Secretary General of the Alliance last week.

Is this a defensive arrangement, or does it point to a broader regional security architecture?

Yes, it’s purely defensive! It complements UN Charter and holds, as stated, potential to evolve. The initiative, currently in its initial stages, looks to serve as “defensive force-multiplier” for regional stability and development.