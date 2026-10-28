Albania’s Former Deputy PM Faces Sweeping Corruption Charges

Change font size: - + Reset

Prosecutors close investigation into Belinda Balluku but do not seek her arrest again, despite new allegations of money laundering and concealed assets and months of political controversy.

Tirana Times, October 28, 2026 – Albanian anti-corruption prosecutors have concluded their investigation into former Deputy Prime Minister Belinda Balluku, bringing a sweeping set of charges that include corruption, money laundering, concealment of assets and manipulation of public tenders worth hundreds of millions of euros.

But in a move that raises fresh questions about the handling of one of Albania’s most politically sensitive corruption cases, the Special Prosecution against Corruption and Organized Crime, known as SPAK, has not renewed its request for Balluku’s arrest, despite significantly expanding the charges against her.

Balluku, once one of Prime Minister Edi Rama’s closest allies and among the most powerful figures in his government, appeared at SPAK headquarters Wednesday with her lawyer to receive formal notification that the investigation had ended.

Prosecutors accuse her of violating public procurement rules in nine cases, passive corruption, concealing or failing to declare assets on two occasions, and aggravated money laundering involving two properties.

The investigation centers on major infrastructure projects, including the Llogara Tunnel and several sections of Tirana’s Great Ring Road. Contracts under scrutiny are collectively valued at more than 600 million euros.

Investigators also suspect Balluku benefited from luxury properties on Albania’s southern coast, allegedly concealed through third parties and linked to companies that received lucrative government contracts. Several businesspeople and former officials are implicated in the broader case.

Balluku has previously denied wrongdoing. The charges remain allegations, and she is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

A political battle over an ally of the prime minister

The case has triggered one of the most serious confrontations between Albania’s government and its independent justice institutions since judicial reforms established SPAK to investigate high-level corruption.

After prosecutors initially moved against Balluku in late 2025, Rama mounted an extraordinary public defense of his deputy, who also served as infrastructure and energy minister.

When the Special Court suspended her from office, Rama challenged the decision, accusing judicial authorities of exceeding their powers. He publicly acknowledged rejecting Balluku’s resignation three times and insisted that ministers should not be removed through judicial intervention before a final conviction.

His government subsequently proposed legislative changes intended to prevent courts from suspending ministers during criminal proceedings, prompting criticism that the initiative would weaken judicial oversight of executive power.

Rama eventually dismissed Balluku on Feb. 26, following months of mounting political pressure and opposition protests.

But the confrontation continued in Parliament.

On March 12, lawmakers rejected SPAK’s request to authorize Balluku’s arrest. The governing Socialist majority and its allies provided 82 votes against the request, while 47 lawmakers supported it.

The majority argued that the grounds for detention had weakened after Balluku’s dismissal from government. Opposition parties accused Rama of using his parliamentary majority to protect a political ally from prosecution.

The dispute also attracted international attention. European Union representatives stressed the importance of judicial independence and accountability, particularly as Albania seeks to advance its membership negotiations.

Why no second arrest request?

The latest developments have brought a new and potentially more troubling dimension to the case.

SPAK originally sought parliamentary authorization to arrest Balluku when the accusations were narrower. Since then, investigators have added allegations involving corruption, hidden properties and money laundering.

Yet prosecutors have not returned to Parliament with a second request, even as the investigation moves toward trial.

The decision is significant, although more serious criminal charges do not automatically justify pretrial detention. Under Albanian law, prosecutors must establish specific legal grounds for such measures, including risks to the investigation or criminal proceedings.

The completion of the investigation may have reduced some of those risks. It remains unclear, however, whether SPAK considers detention legally unnecessary or whether Parliament’s previous refusal influenced its decision.

No detailed public explanation has been provided for the absence of a renewed request.

For Rama’s government, the case has become a test of its commitment to the judicial independence that Albania’s European partners consider essential to EU membership.

For SPAK, the challenge is equally consequential: demonstrating that its prosecution of senior political figures can proceed independently of political pressure.

Balluku’s case is now approaching the courts with more serious allegations than those that originally prompted prosecutors to seek her arrest. Yet the parliamentary protection that blocked that request remains in place.

The outcome will test not only whether prosecutors can prove their case, but also whether Albania’s justice system can exercise its authority when its investigations reach the highest levels of political power.