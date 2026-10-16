Former Albanian Ministers Face New Anti-Corruption Scrutiny

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Olta Xhaçka under investigation for corruption and money laundering as prosecutors examine a separate case involving the husband of former minister Ogerta Manastirliu.

Tirana Times, October 16, 2026 – Albania’s Special Prosecution Office Against Corruption and Organized Crime (SPAK) has formally placed former Defense and Foreign Minister Olta Xhaçka under investigation on suspicion of corruption and money laundering, according to media reports published Friday. The development comes as prosecutors are also examining a separate case involving the husband of another former minister in Prime Minister Edi Rama’s Socialist government.

Xhaçka, who also serves as a Socialist Party lawmaker, was formally informed of her status as a suspect on October 14 in the presence of her lawyer, according to journalist Klodiana Lala of News24. Her husband, businessman and former Socialist lawmaker Artan Gaçi, is reportedly under investigation over similar allegations.

The investigation, led by special prosecutors Ols Dado and Altin Dumani, reportedly involves financial transactions through companies linked to Gaçi and information obtained from an EU member state through international judicial cooperation. Investigators are also examining circumstances surrounding a tourism development project for which Gaçi received strategic investor status, amid allegations concerning the ownership of the land.

Xhaçka served as defense minister from 2017 to 2020 and foreign minister from 2021 to 2023. Neither she nor her husband commented publicly following their appearance at SPAK headquarters on Wednesday.

In a separate development, SPAK reportedly seized the mobile phone of Ermal Gjinaj, husband of former Health and Education Minister Ogerta Manastirliu, on October 15. The investigation is being handled by special prosecutor Dorina Bejko.

According to media reports, investigators are examining a business contract between Gjinaj and a company involved in Albania’s controversial healthcare sterilization concession. Other reports said investigators searched premises associated with the couple and seized documents. SPAK has not publicly confirmed the full scope of the investigation or whether Manastirliu herself has been formally designated a suspect in the latest proceedings.

Manastirliu, also a Socialist lawmaker, previously appeared before SPAK in February 2024 to provide information concerning the sterilization concession investigation. At that time, she was questioned as a person with knowledge of the case, rather than as a suspect.

The developments add to judicial scrutiny involving current and former senior officials from Rama’s governments, amid continuing political tensions and public protests over corruption, education and economic conditions.

SPAK’s investigations form part of Albania’s broader efforts to combat high-level corruption, a central requirement of the country’s European Union accession process. Both cases remain under investigation, and the allegations have not been established in court. All individuals concerned are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.