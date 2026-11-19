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The request, submitted on November 17, concerns 24 real estate properties, three luxury vehicles and shares in four commercial companies, as well as a business registered as a sole proprietorship.

TIRANA, Albania — Albania’s Special Prosecution Office (SPAK) has asked the Special Court to confiscate assets worth approximately €9.1 million allegedly linked to individuals under investigation for drug trafficking and organised crime, as authorities move to target the financial foundations of suspected criminal networks.

The request, submitted on November 17, concerns 24 real estate properties, three luxury vehicles and shares in four commercial companies, as well as a business registered as a sole proprietorship. Most of the properties are located in Durrës and include apartments, commercial units, land and buildings, while two parking spaces are located in Vlorë. The vehicles include two BMWs and a Mercedes-Benz.

According to SPAK, investigations identified assets registered in the names of suspects, their family members and associates that could not be justified through lawful sources of income. The proceedings stem from a 2019 criminal investigation into suspected drug trafficking, participation in a structured criminal group, and money laundering, linked by local media to the Albanian-Italian Operation Ura.