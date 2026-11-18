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TIRANA, Albania – The student-led and broader citizen protests against Prime Minister Edi Rama’s government continued in Tirana on Tuesday, with clashes between demonstrators and police outside the prime minister’s office marking the 171st day of mobilization. Tensions escalated after police attempted to remove protesters from the main boulevard, leading to physical confrontations and the escorting of several participants, including young women, an old man, and photojournalist Marxhen Bokshi.

The clashes began when demonstrators, who had already announced a peaceful protest, attempted to remain on the vehicle-sanctioned part of the Dëshmorët e Kombit Boulevard. Police officers intervened to prevent participants from blocking the traffic and instructed them to leave the roadway. Their refusal led to pushing and confrontations between officers and protesters. Tensions intensified when police attempted to escort several young women from the gathering, prompting other demonstrators to intervene. Some participants reportedly shouted at officers and demanded that they stop touching and arresting protesters. Local media also reported that women wearing headscarves were among the 17 people who were reportedly escorted, although a final count has not been made public.

Meanwhile, Bokshi, who works for various news agencies, was photographing police and protesters at the boulevard when more than five police officers arrested him. The arrest was reportedly ordered by the head of Police Commissariat No. 1, Ervin Hasrama; however, the legal grounds on which he was arrested, or whether he has been released, are not yet known.

There has also been public outcry over the case of an elderly man, who is reported to have endured violence, including during transport and at the commissariat. Footage on social media clearly shows the old man being dragged off his bike and into a police van, while he was standing on the boulevard. He resisted being put in the vehicle, and protesters then tried to stop the car, his personal belongings falling during the struggle. The man’s name and age have not yet been published, and sources allege he was transported to urgent care from the commissariat.

Tuesday’s demonstration was part of a protest movement that began on May 31, initially driven by opposition to a controversial luxury tourism development in the Vjosa-Narta protected area in southern Albania. The movement, widely associated with the name “Flamingo Revolution,” gradually expanded beyond environmental concerns to address broader grievances over government accountability, corruption, the management of public resources, and demands for political change. Over the following months, citizens continued gathering daily in Tirana, calling for Rama’s resignation and changes to the country’s political system.

Students became increasingly prominent in the demonstrations in October, transforming the movement into a broader mobilization involving university and high school students. Their grievances include university conditions, the cost of higher education and limited employment opportunities after graduation, alongside demands for the government’s resignation. The student mobilization intensified after months of largely peaceful demonstrations, culminating in several days of violent clashes in mid-October, when protesters and police confronted each other across central Tirana.

The October escalation resulted in mass arrests and injuries among both protesters and police officers. Police reported 167 arrests and 132 injured officers during the unrest, while seven officers were suspended pending investigations into allegations of excessive force, according to The Associated Press. The government has faced growing criticism over its handling of demonstrations, including allegations of disproportionate police force and restrictions on the right to peaceful assembly.

The protests have also drawn international attention. On Tuesday, 51 Albanian-American organizations issued an open letter urging Rama to end what they described as a disproportionate police response, release people detained for peaceful participation and take political responsibility by resigning. The groups also called for investigations into alleged police violence, particularly against minors, and a review of restrictive protest legislation adopted by the government in October. Organizers are preparing another large demonstration in Tirana for Nov. 28 and 29, coinciding with Albania’s Independence Day and Liberation Day.

Despite the continued demonstrations, the government has shown no indication of stepping down.