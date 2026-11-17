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“This crisis demands a political resolution, and every political resolution demands sacrifice,” the letter said, adding that the sacrifice must come from those who lead.

TIRANA, Albania – Fifty-one Albanian American organizations urged Prime Minister Edi Rama on Tuesday to halt what they called a disproportionate police response to anti-government protests, free the protesters who’ve been detained for demonstrating peacefully, and step down.

In an open letter released in New York, the groups said Albanians had demonstrated peacefully for more than four months before tensions escalated on Oct. 13 into clashes that injured protesters, some police officers, and damaged property. They accused the government of answering with force, widespread arrests, heavy fines, and restrictive new laws rather than solutions.

“This crisis demands a political resolution, and every political resolution demands sacrifice,” the letter said, adding that the sacrifice must come from those who lead.

Ten Demands, Ending With Resignation

The letter sets out ten demands, including an end to what the signatories describe as the indiscriminate use of rubber bullets, water cannons and tear gas against protesters and journalists, clear identification for police officers at all times, and the release of anyone held solely for taking part in peaceful protests.

The groups singled out the treatment of minors. They asked for an independent investigation of alleged police brutality against children and a guarantee that no child is questioned without a parent or guardian, a lawyer, and a psychologist present.

They also called on Rama to suspend protest legislation adopted by emergency decree on Oct. 28 without parliamentary debate – at least until the OSCE’s Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights and the Venice Commission review it. Other demands include publishing a full account of the police response within 30 days, granting access to international investigators, and compensating victims.

The final demand asks Rama to accept political responsibility and resign, opening the way to a peaceful transition and electoral reform.

Copies were sent to 246 offices, including the U.S. State Department, Congress, the European Union and the United Nations, according to Illyria, the New York-based Albanian American newspaper that published the text. The signatories, which include the Albanian American Bar Association of Illinois, the Albanian American Educators Association and the Global Albanians Foundation, described the letter as nonpartisan and said no government or political party requested or funded it.

From Wetland Protest to Street Clashes

Rama, Prime Minister since 2013, has repeatedly rejected calls to quit. He has said he supports the right to protest but that those who attack police officers and damage property will face the law.

The unrest grew out of a movement that began in May, when residents and environmental activists objected to a luxury resort linked to Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of U.S. President Donald Trump, in the protected Vjosa-Narta wetland at Zvernec on Albania’s southern coast. The demonstrations reached Tirana on May 31 and became a daily evening march from Skanderbeg Square to the prime minister’s office, known as the Flamingo Revolution.

Those marches stayed largely peaceful through the summer as their focus widened from the resort to corruption and demands for Rama’s resignation. Monday, November 16, marked the 170th consecutive day of protesting.

The tone changed on Oct. 13, when university and high school students began a boycott over tuition costs and conditions in higher education. Clashes broke out at the Education Ministry after some participants threw stones and other objects at the building.

Over the following days, protesters hurled paving stones, fireworks and gasoline bombs and set fire to public buildings, while police used tear gas, water cannons and, from Oct. 17, rubber bullets. Protesters and rights groups say the police response went far beyond what was needed. An open letter to the State Police listed 32 alleged cases of police violence between Oct. 13 and Oct. 17, including that of a 21-year-old hospitalized with skull and spine fractures, and the Association of Journalists of Albania recorded at least 17 incidents involving media workers, most of them attributed to police.

The treatment of children has drawn particular concern. More than 200 minors were arrested or charged in the first 10 days, the Balkan Investigative Reporting Network reported, and widely shared videos appeared to show officers beating teenagers with batons.

The Ombudsman’s office said five of eight minors held at one Tirana police station alleged physical and verbal abuse, and that some minors were questioned without a parent or psychologist present.

Rama has blamed the opposition, extremist groups and foreign powers, including Russia and Iran, for inciting the unrest, without providing evidence, according to BIRN. He has offered talks on education costs, an offer protesters have refused, saying they no longer trust state institutions.

On Oct. 28, the government adopted, by normative act, a decree with the force of law, a package Rama called a response to “violence and urban anarchy.” It raises fines tenfold, lets authorities restrict gatherings near institutions, and creates a police register of people referred to prosecutors over protest violence, who can be stopped from leaving the country, according to the watchdog outlet Citizens.al.

The Albanian American letter says the Oct. 28 measures should not be enforced until international bodies and Parliament have reviewed them.

Diaspora march planned for Nov. 28-29

Organizers are now preparing a large demonstration in Tirana for Nov. 28 and Nov. 29, Albania’s Independence Day and Liberation Day, with Albanians living abroad expected to travel home to take part.

Ardit Dulaj, a protester involved in mobilizing the diaspora, told news channels that a column will set out from northern Albania on Nov. 28 and meet marchers arriving from the south at Tirana’s former train station. The two groups will then walk together to the square to demand Rama’s resignation, he said.

“We are united by the red and black flag,” Dulaj said, according to Balkanweb.