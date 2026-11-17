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Prosecutors said Thaci, 58, used visits at the court’s detention unit to pass instructions on what witnesses should say in his war crimes case.

THE HAGUE, Netherlands – A special court on Tuesday convicted former Kosovo President Hashim Thaci on Tuesday, November 17, of trying to obstruct justice during his war crimes trial and sentenced him to 17 months in prison, on top of the 25-year term he received two months ago.

Presiding Judge Christopher Gosnell of the Kosovo Specialist Chambers found Thaci guilty on nine of 11 counts, including attempted obstruction of officials, breaching the confidentiality of proceedings, and contempt of court. He was acquitted on two counts of attempted obstruction.

Prosecutors said Thaci, 58, used visits at the court’s detention unit to pass instructions on what witnesses should say in his war crimes case. Although they asked the judges to sentence Thaci to six years in prison for obstruction, the court gave him 17 months.

“This is politics, not justice,” Thaci told the court after the sentence was read, according to Prishtina Insight. He pleaded not guilty to all counts.

Four co-defendants, one acquitted

Bashkim Smakaj, a former head of the Kosovo Intelligence Agency, and Fadil Fazliu, a Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) veteran, were each sentenced to 12 months for attempted obstruction. Both were released because they had already spent more than a year in detention, European Western Balkans reported, citing the broadcaster N1.

Former Justice Minister Hajredin Kuci received a one-month suspended sentence with a year of probation for contempt of court. Isni Kilaj, a former mayor of Malisheva, was acquitted.

Prosecutors had sought three years each for Smakaj, Fazliu and Kilaj and nine months for Kuci, with the possibility of appealing the judgment.

What the judge found, and the response

The court found that Thaci gave confidential information about several witnesses to people who visited him in detention in 2023 and sent instructions through them on how witnesses should testify, according to The Associated Press. Evidence included audio recordings of the visits, records from a printer at the detention facility, and documents seized in searches in Kosovo, according to reports by European Western Balkans.

The court said Thaci will serve the 17 months separately from any term in the war crimes case, which is under appeal, the Turkish broadcaster A News reported, citing a court statement. However, it is still entirely clear how the 17-month prison term will be served, with some outlets such as BIRN saying time in detention already covers it and others saying it will be served separately from the 25-year war crimes term.

Vlora Citaku, acting leader of the Democratic Party of Kosovo, which Thaci founded, denounced the ruling as a disgrace. She called for political, legal and diplomatic efforts in defense of Kosovo’s war of liberation, according to Albeu.

The judgment lands amid deep hostility toward the court among Kosovo Albanians. The September verdict set off weeks of protests in Kosovo and in the diaspora, and Kosovo’s parliament voted on Oct. 6 to amend the law on the Specialist Chambers to curb its powers, BIRN reported.

The war crimes case behind it

Tuesday’s case grew out of Thaci’s main trial. On Sept. 16, the same court convicted him of the war crimes of murder, torture, cruel treatment, and arbitrary detention committed by the Kosovo Liberation Army during the 1998-99 war with Serbia, and sentenced him to 25 years.

Three other former KLA leaders were convicted with him. Jakup Krasniqi received 25 years, Kadri Veseli 18 and Rexhep Selimi 13. All four were acquitted of crimes against humanity, and Thaci has said he will appeal.

Thaci was the KLA’s political leader during the war, which ended after NATO airstrikes forced Serbian forces to withdraw. He was prime minister when Kosovo declared independence in 2008 and served as president from 2016 until November 2020, when he resigned to face the charges. He has been held in The Hague since.

The Kosovo Specialist Chambers is part of Kosovo’s temporary judicial system that sits in the Netherlands and is staffed by international judges and prosecutors. It was set up in 2015 with European Union backing to try former KLA members, amid doubts that such cases could be heard safely and fairly in Kosovo.

Many Kosovo Albanians regard Thaci and his co-defendants as heroes of the independence struggle and see the court as one-sided. The judges said in September that the trial did not address crimes that Serbian forces committed against Kosovo Albanians and that the KLA fight was a direct response to attempted genocide against Kosovo Albanians.