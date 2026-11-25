Change font size: - + Reset

Albania’s strategic partnerships, the future of EU enlargement, NATO’s challenges and the prospects for democratic renewal feature prominently in the latest issue.

TIRANA, Albania – The Summer 2026 issue of Tirana Observatory – Foreign Policy and International Relations, the quarterly journal published by the Albanian Institute for International Studies (AIIS), is now out in print. The new edition (Vol. 8, No. 3) brings together distinguished diplomats, scholars and foreign policy experts from Albania and abroad, offering analyses of major international developments and their implications for Albania and the Western Balkans.

The issue opens with a contribution by Italian Ambassador to Albania Marco Alberti, who examines the transformation of the traditional friendship between Italy and Albania into a substantive strategic partnership. Alberti highlights new opportunities for cooperation in defence, energy, infrastructure, technology and investment, as well as Italy’s role in supporting Albania’s European integration.

In No More Fake Enlargement, Genc Pollo offers a critical assessment of the European Union’s enlargement policy, arguing that restoring its credibility requires genuine democratic conditionality and renewed commitment to the Copenhagen criteria.

Ilir Kalemaj examines NATO’s Ankara Summit, growing transatlantic uncertainties and Albania’s position within the Alliance, emphasizing the importance of military capabilities, strategic credibility and regional cooperation.

In Albania’s Civic Awakening, distinguished scholar Elez Biberaj analyses the emergence of Albania’s civic protest movement, the concentration of political power and the challenges of democratic renewal.

Albert Rakipi addresses the dispute over the Ibar River, exploring the relationship between water security, nationalism and regional stability, while examining the complexities of Albania’s foreign policy toward Kosovo.

A substantial section of the new issue is dedicated to the 40th anniversary of the re-establishment of diplomatic relations between Albania and Spain. The contributions build upon an international conference organized by AIIS in cooperation with the Spanish Embassy in Tirana on June 17, 2026.

Spanish Ambassador Gabriel Cremades Ventura explores the prospects for a stronger bilateral partnership, while Jordi Xuclà, Enika Abazi, Afrim Krasniqi, Héctor Sánchez Margalef and Albert Rakipi examine the historical evolution of diplomatic relations, Spain’s experience of democratic transition, European integration and opportunities for greater Spanish engagement in the Western Balkans.

The In Depth section features an extensive essay, Shqipaña: Catalysis and Metamorphosis, by Manuel Montobbio, Spain’s first resident ambassador to Albania, combining historical analysis, personal diplomatic experience and reflections on the future of bilateral relations.

The journal also revisits a formative period of modern Albanian history. In King Zog – The Founder of the Modern Albanian State, Albert Rakipi argues for a critical reassessment of Albania’s modern history and King Zog’s contribution to the establishment of state institutions and the modernization of the country.

The Books section features a contribution by the distinguished American historian Bernd J. Fischer, introducing the new edition of his landmark historical study, King Zog and the Foundations of Modern Albania.

Founded in 2019, Tirana Observatory provides an independent intellectual platform for scholarly research, foreign policy analysis and informed debate on international relations, European integration, security and democracy. Edited by Albert Rakipi, with Alba Çela as deputy editor, the journal seeks to bring an authoritative and authentic perspective from Tirana to the international debate.

The Summer 2026 edition is available in print. Further information about the journal and subscriptions can be found at www.tiranaobservatory.com.