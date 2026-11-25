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By Eric P. Wendt, U.S. Ambassador to Albania

Today, many serious crimes leave a digital trail. That includes the organized crime and corruption cases you handle at SPAK.

These cases matter to the United States.

American companies want to invest in Albania, in energy, infrastructure, tourism, and technology. U.S. firms will come when they trust that contracts are honored, tenders are fair, and the justice system ensures that the law is applied equally and fairly to everyone. No one is above the law, and no one is below the law. Just enforce the law equally.

When a tender is rigged or legal or business practices are corrupt, the playing field is not level, and the American bidder walks away. And when that investor walks away, Albania loses jobs and sacrifices growth.

Transnational organized crime cases matter because the networks that move cocaine into Europe – the networks you are fighting – buy it from the same South American cartels that poison American communities. The United States has designated many of those groups as foreign terrorist organizations.

Every container you seize, every account you freeze, and every crime boss you bring to justice takes money and power away from the cartels.

And every network you dismantle makes us all safer – Albania, the United States, and our neighbors. American law enforcement will continue to fight the networks – but Albanian actions mean they don’t have to fight alone.

Criminal money does not stop at borders. It moves through banks, crypto exchanges, and shell companies, and it often reaches the American financial system.

The drug trafficker coordinates shipments on encrypted apps. The corrupt official hides bribes in crypto wallets and offshore accounts. The money launderer moves funds across borders in seconds.

Criminals have gone digital. Justice officials must, too. These fights against organized crime and corruption often run through digital evidence.

Now, the practical challenge.

Some of the evidence you need sits on servers in the United States: emails, social media accounts, and cloud storage held by American companies.

You can get that evidence. But you need to know the rules: what to preserve, what to request, how to ask, and how to move quickly.

Data can vanish in days. A preservation request sent today can save a case that would otherwise collapse next year.

Taylor Phillips, a Department of Justice expert on computer hacking and intellectual property crimes, will walk you through that process step by step.

I want to speak directly to each group in this room.

To the investigators: You are the first link in the chain. How you identify, preserve, and seize digital evidence decides whether it survives in court.

To the prosecutors: You turn data into a story a court can follow. You connect an IP address, a crypto wallet, and an electronic message to a real person.

To the judges: We fully respect your independence. Nothing in this program asks you to see any case one way or another. Our goal is simple: to help you test digital evidence rigorously, judge its reliability, and weigh it with confidence.

Three roles. One chain.

Please make full use of this workshop. Bring your hardest questions. That is where training turns into results.

I began by saying that many serious crimes leave a digital trail.

The corrupt officials and organized criminals are betting you cannot follow that trail across borders, through encrypted apps, and into crypto wallets.

This workshop is about proving them wrong.

Follow the evidence. Follow the money.

As you base your decisions solely on the evidence and the law – never on a person’s position, connections, or stature – your agencies apolitical and independent from any improper outside influence, the United States is proud to stand with you.

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Editor’s note: These remarks were delivered by U.S. Ambassador Eric P. Wendt at a workshop on digital evidence for judges, prosecutors, and investigators at SPAK in Tirana on November 25, 2026. The text was released by the U.S. Embassy in Tirana and is reproduced here without alteration, except for the omission of ceremonial greetings. The title is supplied by the editors of Tirana Times.