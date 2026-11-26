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Brussels renews its commitment to Western Balkan membership, but geopolitical momentum cannot substitute for democratic transformation and functioning institutions.

TIRANA, Albania – European Union leaders reaffirmed their commitment to the membership of the Western Balkans at Wednesday’s summit in Brussels, describing enlargement as a strategic investment in European peace, security, stability and prosperity. Yet behind the renewed geopolitical urgency lies a fundamental question: whether the countries of the region are capable of transforming themselves into functioning European democracies.

The summit, chaired by European Council President António Costa and attended by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, reaffirmed the strategic importance of closer relations between the EU and the Western Balkans.

The Brussels Declaration, adopted on November 25, places enlargement firmly within the context of an increasingly unstable international order, marked by Russia’s war against Ukraine, conflicts in the Middle East and intensifying global competition.

“We reiterate our full and unequivocal commitment to the EU membership perspective of the Western Balkans. The future of the Western Balkans is in our Union. Enlargement is a realistic possibility, which should be seized,” the declaration states.

“My message to all partners is clear: keep up the momentum and deliver on the reforms that will bring you to the European Union,” European Council President António Costa said following the summit.

While welcoming recent progress, EU leaders reiterated that accession must remain based on credible reforms, rigorous conditionality and individual merit. The declaration places particular emphasis on democracy, the rule of law, fundamental rights, freedom of expression, independent and pluralistic media, and the role of civil society. The EU also acknowledged the need to undertake its own institutional preparations and reforms for an enlarged Union.

Progress towards EU membership, however, remains uneven across the Western Balkans. Montenegro is the clear frontrunner, having provisionally closed 25 negotiating chapters, followed by Albania, which has opened all negotiating clusters and provisionally closed four chapters. North Macedonia remains effectively at a standstill over Bulgaria’s demands for constitutional amendments, while Serbia’s accession process has largely stagnated, despite recent political changes. Bosnia and Herzegovina remains hampered by internal political divisions and institutional dysfunction, while Kosovo is still the only Western Balkan country yet to obtain EU candidate status.

Geopolitics has undoubtedly become a major driving force behind the renewed momentum for European enlargement. However, according to Albert Rakipi, chairman of the Albanian Institute for International Studies (AIIS), this is hardly unprecedented in the history of European integration.

Earlier waves of enlargement were also driven by geopolitical considerations. Greece, Spain and Portugal joined the European Community during the Cold War, against the background of the East-West confrontation. Their accession was instrumental in consolidating democracy and strengthening Western Europe.

There was, however, a fundamental difference. Despite their relatively recent authoritarian pasts and economic challenges, these countries possessed functioning state institutions and established market economies. Unfortunately, in much of the Western Balkans, the consolidation of democratic institutions, the rule of law and genuinely competitive market economies remains an unfinished undertaking, Rakipi argues.

The critical challenge, therefore, is local ownership of European integration. Political elites across the Western Balkans have largely portrayed integration as a conventional foreign policy objective, measured through diplomatic achievements, the opening and closing of negotiating chapters and prospective accession dates.

Such an understanding fundamentally misrepresents the nature of European integration. The central question is not simply how to join Europe, but how to build Europe at home.

In Albania particularly, Rakipi argues, European integration has historically been a driving force of state-building and democratic transformation rather than merely a technical process of accession negotiations. Independent institutions, accountable government, an independent judiciary and a functioning democracy should be pursued as national imperatives, not simply as conditions imposed by Brussels.

The Brussels Declaration itself explicitly calls on Western Balkan governments to take ownership of reforms and demonstrate their commitment to European values through concrete action.

On the economic front, the summit welcomed gradual integration into the EU single market, including participation in European payment systems, the prospective extension of the EU roaming area and improved regional connectivity. The EU’s €6 billion Growth Plan, alongside the €29 billion Economic and Investment Plan, offers significant opportunities for economic convergence, provided that governments deliver on their reform commitments.

Regional political disputes, however, remain a substantial obstacle. The declaration warned that the absence of normalization between Kosovo and Serbia continues to undermine the European prospects of both countries. Significantly, Serbia did not align itself with the Brussels Declaration.

For the Western Balkans, the current geopolitical environment represents a historic opportunity. But geopolitics can accelerate enlargement; it cannot build functioning states, consolidate democracy or establish the rule of law.

Ultimately, the success of European integration will depend less on declarations adopted in Brussels than on the political and institutional transformation undertaken in the capitals of the Western Balkans.