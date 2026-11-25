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U.S. Ambassador Eric Wendt called for equal enforcement of the law, linking the fight against corruption to American investment and security interests.

TIRANA, Albania – U.S. Ambassador to Albania Eric Wendt reaffirmed Washington’s support for the Special Prosecution Office against Corruption and Organized Crime (SPAK), emphasizing judicial independence, equality before the law and the importance of fighting corruption and transnational organized crime.

Since his arrival in Tirana in late September, Ambassador Wendt has visited SPAK on three previous occasions, reflecting the particular attention he and Washington attach to the work of Albania’s special justice institutions. During his latest visit, Wendt met with Chief Special Prosecutor Klodian Braho and Director of the National Bureau of Investigation (BKH) Joni Keta. He also addressed judges, prosecutors and investigators at a U.S.-supported workshop focusing on digital evidence in criminal investigations.

In his remarks, published on November 25, Wendt established a direct link between the effectiveness of Albania’s justice system and American economic and national security interests.

The ambassador emphasized that American companies are interested in investing in Albania’s energy, infrastructure, tourism and technology sectors, but that investment depends on confidence in the country’s legal system, fair competition, transparent public procurement and the enforcement of contracts.

Wendt warned that manipulated public tenders and corrupt business practices discourage American investors, depriving Albania of employment opportunities and economic growth.

“No one is above the law, and no one is below the law. Just enforce the law equally,” the ambassador said.

Wendt also underlined the importance of SPAK’s investigations to American national security interests, noting that criminal networks trafficking cocaine into Europe obtain narcotics from the same South American cartels responsible for supplying drugs to American communities. Many of these cartels have been designated as foreign terrorist organizations by the United States.

The ambassador stressed that dismantling these criminal networks contributes directly to the security of both countries. He also highlighted the international dimensions of money laundering, noting that illicit funds move through banks, cryptocurrency exchanges and shell companies, often reaching the American financial system.

The workshop focused on strengthening the capacity of Albanian justice institutions to obtain, preserve and use digital evidence, including information held by American technology companies. Taylor Phillips, a U.S. Department of Justice expert on computer hacking and intellectual property crimes, participated in the workshop, providing specialized guidance to Albanian justice officials.

Addressing the independence of the judiciary, Wendt made clear that American assistance was not intended to influence the outcome of individual cases. He emphasized that judicial decisions must be based exclusively on evidence and the law, regardless of an individual’s position, connections, or stature.

The ambassador reaffirmed Washington’s support for Albanian justice institutions that remain apolitical and independent of improper outside influence.

A senior expert at the Albanian Institute for International Studies (AIIS) described the continued support of Ambassador Wendt and Washington for SPAK as particularly important at this juncture, arguing that Albania is confronting a fully entrenched system of corruption rather than isolated instances of corrupt practices.

The expert emphasized that the independence of SPAK and its ability to investigate high-level corruption without political interference are crucial to the credibility of Albania’s justice reform and the functioning of the rule of law.

Wendt’s repeated visits to SPAK in less than two months come at a particularly sensitive moment, as the Special Prosecution Office is pursuing investigations and criminal proceedings involving senior political figures. His remarks place American support for the fight against corruption and organized crime within the broader framework of U.S. economic and national security interests, underlining the importance of an independent and effective justice system for bilateral relations.