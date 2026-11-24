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The findings place Albania above the Western Balkans average of 11% for respondents who have developed an emigration plan or begun preparations to leave.

TIRANA, Albania — A 2026 SecuriMeter 2026 survey from the Regional Cooperation Council (RCC) found that one in four Albanians are considering moving abroad. At the same time, 16.2% have either developed a plan or taken concrete steps to leave the country.

The survey also found that 27.6% of respondents in Albania were considering emigration, a slight increase from 27.2% in 2025. Of those surveyed, 10.4% had developed a plan to leave, while 5.8% said they had already started taking steps toward emigration. Another 11.4% were still considering the possibility without having a concrete plan. Meanwhile, 67.9% said they did not intend to move abroad.

The findings place Albania above the Western Balkans average of 11% for respondents who have developed an emigration plan or begun preparations to leave. Concern over depopulation and emigration was also particularly high, with 95.1% of Albanian respondents expressing concern about the two issues, compared with a regional average of 78.2%.

Among Albanians considering moving abroad, 56.2% identified an EU member state as their preferred destination. The United States, Canada and Australia collectively attracted 22.5% of potential emigrants, while 14.6% preferred the United Kingdom.

The survey also highlighted the generational dimension of emigration across the Western Balkans, where 58.1% of respondents aged 18 to 24 said they were considering leaving their home countries. Of this group, 28.7% had already developed a plan or begun taking steps toward moving abroad.

The findings underscore the continuing demographic challenges facing Albania, where population decline, labor shortages, and the departure of young and skilled workers remain major concerns.

The scale of emigration is also reflected in the size of Albania’s diaspora. INSTAT estimates that approximately 2.25 million Albanian citizens were living abroad in 2025, equivalent to nearly 49% of the country’s citizens worldwide. This is a broader estimate than the 1.6 million Albanians abroad reported in the 2024 Household Migration Survey, conducted by INSTAT and the World Bank, which used a different survey-based methodology. The figures should therefore be treated as separate estimates rather than a direct year-on-year increase. The household survey also found that nearly three-quarters of current migrants were men, with most concentrated in the 25-to-44 age group.

The departure of young people is also evident in higher education. Eurostat data show that approximately 11,400 Albanian students were enrolled in universities across 32 foreign countries in 2024, including nearly 10,000 in EU member states. Italy hosted the largest number, at 3,561, followed by Germany with 2,965. The total represented about 9.4% of the roughly 122,000 students enrolled in higher education in Albania that year. UNESCO’s 2026 Global Education Monitoring Report also identifies Albania as having one of the highest proportions of students pursuing higher education abroad in the Western Balkans, with outbound student numbers rising faster than in neighboring countries.