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Veliaj, who is being held in pretrial detention in Fier, said he did not trust a medical procedure at a hospital he described as having been imposed on him by the government.

TIRANA, Albania — Tirana Mayor Erion Veliaj has refused a planned operation at Fier Memorial Hospital, requesting an independent medical assessment and the right to choose where he receives treatment, escalating his confrontation with Prime Minister Edi Rama over his detention and the management of the capital’s municipality.

Veliaj, who is being held in pretrial detention in Fier, said he did not trust a medical procedure at a hospital he described as having been imposed on him by the government. In a statement, he asked the Special Court Against Corruption and Organized Crime (GJKKO) to authorize an assessment by a doctor of his choice and surgery at a hospital selected by his family. He stressed that he was not refusing medical treatment itself, but objecting to the conditions under which the operation was being arranged.

The General Directorate of Prisons said the surgery had been scheduled for Monday, Nov. 23, at Fier Memorial Hospital, following medical consultations and examinations. According to the institution, Veliaj had been examined by orthopedic specialists, undergone an MRI and an X-ray, and received a recommendation for surgery. Officials said the procedure had been prioritized but that doctors had not identified an emergency requiring immediate intervention. The directorate also said a specialist selected by Veliaj had previously failed to attend a scheduled consultation.

The medical dispute comes amid an increasingly public political confrontation between Veliaj and Rama. The dispute has extended to the administration of Tirana Municipality, where Veliaj has signed decisions dismissing two officials — Rigers Sheqeri, head of the Municipal Inspectorate, and Zhaneta Beqiri, director of kindergartens — despite disagreements over municipal appointments and the prime minister’s criticism of personnel changes. The conflict has exposed divisions within the governing Socialist Party as Rama reorganizes its Tirana structures ahead of the 2027 local elections, while Veliaj continues to challenge the party leadership from detention.

Here is Veliaj’s full social media post, while awaiting a decision by GJKKO, which he formally petitioned on Friday: