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By Fatos Lubonja

The victory of students in Serbia against Vučić has sparked considerable debate about whether, and to what extent, the Serbian example could serve as a model for Albania’s flamingos and students in removing autocrat Edi Rama from power. In this article, I will focus on a similarity and a difference between the two movements that I consider fundamental to the future of the Albanian movement.

The Similarity

The main similarity I see is that both movements cut across political divisions. In other words, they are not ideologically homogeneous but encompass the entire political spectrum of society. Within the Serbian student movement, we can distinguish at least four political orientations, although they are neither fully organized nor sharply separated from one another.

There are pro-European liberals and progressives who support the rule of law, civil liberties and European integration; left-wing students, environmentalists and critical intellectuals concerned with social justice, inequality and criticism of clientelist capitalism; conservatives and nationalists who oppose Vučić’s authoritarianism but remain attached to national traditions, particularly regarding Kosovo; and citizens and professionals without a clear ideological affiliation who demand independent institutions, the fight against corruption and political accountability.

Yet all have been united by the determination to overthrow Vučić and restore democratic institutions. Their common program seeks judicial independence, media freedom, transparency in public procurement, education reform and the fight against corruption. To achieve these goals, they propose establishing a technocratic government that would, among other things, prepare free elections within 12 to 18 months.

Thus, the Serbian movement can be said to have a relatively clear vision for the current stage institutional change, but a much less defined vision of the model of society it wishes to build, given the different political orientations within it.

The Albanian protest squares also bring together a diverse spectrum of political orientations, without clearly defined dividing lines. Among the protesters are pro-European progressive liberals; social democrats, environmentalists and critical intellectuals on the left; nationalist conservatives and even Trump supporters; Muslim and Christian believers; anti-Zionists who, among other grievances, criticize Rama for his silence over the genocide in Gaza and his close ties with Israel; pro-Israel supporters, including Islamophobes and self-Orientalists; various conspiracy theorists; and less ideologically driven citizens and professionals exhausted by corruption, irresponsibility and the dismal state of the education and healthcare systems.

As in Serbia, all these groups have been brought into the streets by the need to overthrow Rama’s authoritarian, oligarchic, corrupt and criminalized regime and re-establish democratic institutions.

As for the future, the Albanian movement, like its Serbian counterpart, remains undefined because of the diversity of political orientations within it. According to the five-point document it has issued, this vision is expected to become clearer after the technocratic government has completed its work to ensure free elections.

The Fundamental Difference: Organizational Capacity

In Serbia, students managed to build a strong organization while overcoming their internal diversity. They achieved this not only through the extraordinary discipline displayed during protests but also through collective decision-making in student assemblies and coordination from below.

It is precisely in organization that I find the fundamental difference with Albania’s flamingos and students.

It is true, as I have said, that Albanians with different political orientations have gathered in the same square. It is also true that calls for unity beyond differences have not been lacking. The five-point document implies precisely this. Nevertheless, the organizational outcome has been disappointing.

To return to a metaphor I have used before, that of a river which, to break through the dam of authoritarianism, needed to grow stronger through the streams flowing into it from the left and the right, and from upstream and downstream, I would say that, over time, the river began to dry up. Instead of being directed toward attracting further contributions, part of its energy was consumed by internal conflicts between groups.

These conflicts intensified to the point where slogans and labels were directed against one another, sometimes degenerating into physical confrontations.

Paradoxically, people who saw one another in the square, devoting hours of their day to the protest, instead of growing closer and developing stronger bonds, increasingly began seeking to exclude one another from the square. Fortunately, this applied only to some of them, not to everyone.

Some attribute these divisions to Rama’s infiltrated patronage operatives. There is no doubt that such individuals have been present. But as a participant, witness and observer, I do not attribute these divisions simply to Rama’s skills as an intriguer and manipulator.

His perverse role in the degradation of Albanian society would deserve a separate examination, as would the shameful role of the European Union during the protests in supporting a narco-autocrat.

In this article, however, I want to focus on the divisions and their fundamental cause, which also helps explain Rama’s own actions and behavior: a historical and cultural legacy of our own.

The Fascism Within Us

This is how Foucault describes the human desire for domination and power, the urge to impose one’s ideas and ways of thinking, the fear or hatred of those who are different and, on the other side of the same coin, the tendency to submit to bullies and evade freedom of thought and personal responsibility.

The fascism within us leads to a culture of domination that manifests itself politically through the paradigm of authoritarian social organization.

This paradigm has dominated Albania since the 1920s, when the newly established Albanian state, after beginning with a two-party parliamentary democracy, ended within a few years under the authoritarian rule of an individual who went so far as to proclaim himself king.

It is the paradigm of the Communist Party, which during the war, despite proclaiming the slogan “unity regardless of religion, region, ideas or class,” began eliminating rivals both within and outside its ranks, eventually constructing a vertical pyramid of power based on the cult of one individual.

We saw this paradigm repeated after the student movement of 1990–1991, which brought the authoritarian Berisha to the forefront. We are now witnessing its repetition under Rama in an even more spectacular form.

From the very first days of the protest, when the need for some form of organization became apparent, alongside the declaration that the protest itself was its own representation ,meaning that it had no representatives , the specter of organization around a strong authoritarian leader began to emerge in the square.

Alongside calls for unity among different groups, rivalry also began over who would take control of the protest. Prominent among these were bullies who believed that, once rival groups had been eliminated, they could turn against members of their own victorious group until the cult of an individual emerged, around whom everyone would unite in uniformity.

However, as the reactions in the square demonstrated, Albanian society today has reached a different stage, which I would describe as a contradictory condition between the irrational impulses of the fascism within us, which seek to keep us trapped in the paradigm of organization around an authoritarian leader, and the critical awareness that this paradigm must come to an end.

Many protesters had come to the square precisely because they wanted a cultural revolution, so that they could feel part of a democratic movement rather than soldiers lined up behind an authoritarian leader or spectators watching him. They began to leave.

As they gradually withdrew, the square increasingly became populated by the soldiers of rival groups who communicated little or not at all with one another.

Then the students appeared. Instead of seeking to bring together all the groups that had preceded them, they too behaved like a new group seeking to take command according to the same paradigm.

Today, we face the problem of this contradictory condition, which demands a solution.

What Is to Be Done?

I repeat: I do not mean to suggest that the weakening of the protest, or rather its failure to organize, stems exclusively from the fascism within us.

I have focused on the divisions caused by the fascism within us because I regard it as the underlying cause of all causes, and finding a way to overcome it as the guarantee of building a different and successful form of organization.

What would that path look like?

Briefly, I would mention four things that could put us on the path toward a different kind of organization.

First, we must struggle against ourselves, against the fascism within us, by recognizing it and understanding the consequences it has brought upon us as individuals and as a society.

Such recognition would lead us to question the “values” imposed on us by this fascism. It would teach us not to regard our ideas as truths that must be imposed on everyone; to accept those who are different from us rather than suppressing or excluding them; to embrace diversity rather than uniformity; and to choose freedom of thought instead of submission and conformity.

In other words, we must build a different ethic of life from the one that, unfortunately, has also dominated the protest.

Second, we must share these inner experiences with others to build a different relationship with one another. This would also help us develop trust in others, something that was so conspicuously absent during the protest.

Let us not forget that, according to a study conducted between 2017 and 2022 by the international organization World Values Survey on interpersonal trust, Albania ranked last in Europe and second to last in the world in terms of the percentage of people who believe that others can be trusted.

Only 2.85 percent of Albanians expressed this belief, in a ranking topped by Denmark with 73.9 percent and with Zimbabwe at the bottom with 2.1 percent.

There can be no sustainable organization against an evil such as the one that has overtaken us without trust that those protesting alongside us, despite being different from us, are not agents planted by the enemy but people who keep their word and do not betray their shared commitment.

Third, we must strengthen our courage to stand up to bullies whose inner fascism drives them to subjugate and dominate others through violence and fear, forcing us to surrender our dignity, freedom of thought and sense of responsibility.

Fourth, we must build institutions, rules and agreements through which we can control the fascism within ourselves and in others.

In conclusion, I would say that to successfully fight Rama’s fascism, we must simultaneously fight the fascism within ourselves.

For this to happen, the protest square and all organizational activities beyond it must become a laboratory for building a new ethic of life, shaped by a culture of communication and cooperation rather than by the fascism within us.

Only this can create the missing horizontal organization of diverse groups within the protest, in opposition to Rama’s fascistoid, homogenizing and vertical organization.

A victory for such democratic organization would also lay the foundations for Albania’s first truly democratic parliament, elevating the Flamingo student movement to a defining moment in Albanian history.

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About the author

Fatos Lubonja is a prominent Albanian writer, essayist, political commentator and human rights advocate. A former political prisoner, he spent 17 years in communist prisons before his release in 1991. He is the founder and editor of the journal Përpjekja and the author of several books, including “Second Sentence: Inside the Albanian Gulag” and “The False Apocalypse.” A leading critical voice in Albanian public life, he has received several international literary awards, including the Alberto Moravia Prize and the Herder Prize.