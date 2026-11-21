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The Chinese Embassy in Albania and the Chinese News Agency Xinhua, in cooperation with Argumentum.al, held the Albania–China Media Roundtable in Tirana on Friday. The forum aimed to establish a new space for dialogue, exchange, and cooperation.

TIRANA, Albania — Albanian and Chinese media representatives met in Tirana for the first Albania-China Media Forum, where participants discussed strengthening professional ties, exchanging journalistic experience and exploring cooperation in digital media and artificial intelligence.

The event brought together Chinese Ambassador to Albania Pang Chunxue, Deputy Ambassador Huang Xuehu and representatives of several Albanian media outlets, including Albanian Telegraphic Agency Director Valbona Zhupa, Albanian Daily News Editor-in-Chief Alqi Koçiko, Top Channel News Director Robert Rakipllari and MCN TV Editor-in-Chief Leonard Mitro. Journalists from Vizion Plus, Scan TV, RTSH, and Balkanweb also attended, along with representatives from China’s Xinhua News Agency and China Media Group.

Marjana Doda, editor-in-chief of Argumentum.al, which organized the forum, said the gathering was an opportunity to establish direct communication between media professionals and develop new partnerships.

She said closer cooperation could include professional exchanges, joint initiatives and the sharing of knowledge and experience, helping strengthen ties between the two countries and their peoples.

Chinese Ambassador Pang said the media had an important role in promoting understanding between Albania and China, calling for more direct dialogue and balanced reporting about both countries.

“The media is the bridge connecting our two countries and our two peoples,” Pang said, urging journalists to report more on bilateral relations and the history of friendship between the two nations.

She added that the Chinese Embassy would continue to support exchanges between media organizations in both countries.

Representatives of Chinese media organizations also presented their work and discussed potential areas of collaboration. Chen Gang, representing Xinhua, outlined the agency’s activities and said its daily news reports and photographs could provide Albanian outlets with additional material on developments in China. He invited Albanian media organizations to explore opportunities for cooperation.

Yang Mingjiao, an Athens-based journalist with China Global Television Network (CGTN), presented the group’s media platforms, including its Albanian-language service, and discussed its use of artificial intelligence in journalism. He pointed to opportunities for exchanges involving journalists, programs and professional experience.

Albanian media representatives also highlighted the potential for cooperation, particularly in technology, digital journalism and reporting on developments in China.

Koçiko said China had become increasingly relevant to Albanian media coverage, particularly in areas such as economic development, technology and artificial intelligence. He said Albanian Daily News sought to provide balanced coverage of developments in China, adding that further opportunities for cooperation remained unexplored.

Rakipllari shared his experience visiting China, saying that observing the use of artificial intelligence in the country’s media sector had offered valuable insights for Albanian journalists and other Western media professionals.

Mitro discussed the history of media cooperation between the two countries, recalling the establishment of China Radio International’s Albanian-language service in 1969. He identified artificial intelligence, machine translation, digital journalism and information verification as potential areas for future collaboration.

Borjon Borakaj, a journalist with Vizion Plus, also spoke about his internship at CGTN, where he gained insight into China’s technological development and media landscape. He called for more exchanges between journalists and media organizations, describing journalism as an important tool for improving mutual understanding.

Participants concluded the forum by expressing interest in developing joint initiatives, organizing professional exchanges and exploring opportunities for cooperation between Albanian and Chinese media organizations.