Change font size: - + Reset

TIRANA, Albania — Skier Lara Colturi, who has represented Albania since May 2022, secured her first career World Cup victory Saturday. Winning the women’s slalom in Gurgl, Austria, she delivered Albania its first-ever triumph in an Alpine Skiing World Cup event.

The 20-year-old finished the two runs in a combined time of 1 minute, 45.47 seconds, beating Sweden’s Sara Hector by 0.27 seconds. Another Swedish skier, Anna Swenn Larsson, finished third, 0.30 seconds behind Colturi.

The victory marks a major milestone in Colturi’s career after nine previous World Cup podium finishes without a win. She had also finished runner-up in the opening races of the 2026-27 season, including a narrow second-place finish in Soelden by just 0.01 seconds.

Colturi’s achievement is expected to raise the profile of Alpine skiing in Albania, where the sport has traditionally attracted limited public attention. Following the race, she said she was proud to see growing interest in skiing in the country and described the historic result as a significant moment for Albanian sport.