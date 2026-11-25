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Our traditional media reproduce the mythology of irreplaceable leaders in government and opposition, reducing political debate to personal dichotomies between Rama and Berisha, Berisha and Nano, Berisha and Meta, or Rama and Meta, depending on their relationships and interests at the moment. They speak to citizens only so that party leaders may listen.

By Blendi Kajsiu

The myth of the irreplaceable leader is one of the most enduring elements of Albanian political history and culture. We name almost all our historical periods, including modern ones, after their leaders. Hence, we speak of the era of Skanderbeg, the era of Zog, the era of Enver Hoxha, the era of Berisha, and soon we will also speak of the era of Rama. Perhaps the cultural dimension of this phenomenon can be traced back to the very foundations of our national identity, where Skanderbeg is portrayed as the leader without whom Albanian nationhood would not have existed. So much so that one gets the impression that without Skanderbeg there would have been no Albanians and no Albania, even though, in fact, it was the Albanians and Albania that created him, more than the other way around. The same tendency has accompanied our political history from Zog yesterday to Edi Rama today. In his time, Zog was transformed into an indispensable leader for Albania’s stability and, for his followers, into a twentieth-century Skanderbeg, despite having created a paper state that shamefully capitulated to the Italian fascists.

Enver Hoxha, too, was gradually transformed into the next irreplaceable leader, bearing the title of “architect of the new socialist Albania.” In his case, the cult of personality reached unprecedented proportions in our political history, to the point where the survival of Enver Hoxha and that of Albania became inseparable. Consequently, many Albanians experienced his death on April 11, 1985, as the end of their homeland itself. The case of Enver Hoxha is interesting because it shows that the myth of the irreplaceable leader is not simply a product of our culture but also a political strategy for perpetuating oneself in power. To create his own myth, Enver not only retouched and manipulated history but also gradually eliminated every individual or political and democratic mechanism that could replace or overshadow him. Thus, by the late 1970s and early 1980s, Enver Hoxha had indeed become irreplaceable. The Party of Labour was filled with individuals such as Ramiz Alia, Pali Miska, Lenka Çuko and Muho Asllani, who were genuinely incapable of replacing Enver Hoxha politically. The same mechanism has been employed by the irreplaceable leaders of our own time, Sali Berisha and Edi Rama. In both cases, their irreplaceability was produced not only through charisma and political propaganda but also through the elimination of every individual, group or political mechanism within their respective parties that could produce their successors. In this respect, both have become practically irreplaceable leaders within their parties, which have been filled with a new generation of Pali Miskas and Lenka Çukos. Political figures such as Flamur Noka, Taulant Balla and Belinda Balluku are no accident. Together with the absence of elections and political competition within the party, they guarantee the irreplaceability of the leader.

Today, the myth of the irreplaceable leader is also reproduced by the media and economic ecosystem closely associated with the two main political parties. The media serve to protect business interests, while businesses can prosper only through politics.

Major media outlets with nationwide reach therefore alternate between serving as mouthpieces for those in power and blackmailing them, always with the aim of securing tangible benefits or favours, such as contracts, concessions, construction permits or access to the public administration. In both cases, the existence of an irreplaceable leader in government or opposition facilitates this function. Serving as a government mouthpiece in exchange for favours is easier and more predictable when power is held by an irreplaceable leader who personally controls everything. Such a leader guarantees that the exchange of favours between the media, politics and business will be honoured, particularly in a state and public administration such as ours, where governance is conducted more by telephone than by law.

This perverse relationship is very difficult to sustain in a democratic system, where leadership becomes unpredictable because it can be changed through elections. Such a change would blow apart the personal relationship that the media and businesses have painstakingly cultivated with the old leader over time. This is particularly true if the new leadership is more accountable to the party and its members than to the media outlets or oligarchs that promote or finance it. Imagine for a moment that Rama were replaced by a new, idealistic Socialist leader with genuine socialist and democratic principles, who came to lead the Socialist Party as a result of an open and democratic electoral process within the party. Such a development would cause profound panic among national media outlets and their owners, who would find it difficult either to benefit from or to blackmail such a leadership.

The same logic applies to the political opposition, which the media and the businesses behind them use as a gun with which to blackmail those in power whenever they withdraw benefits or privileges. The principal role of Berishism within the media-business-politics ecosystem was that of an effective political mouthpiece for blackmailing those in power, at least until the outbreak of social protest. This is why the media and the powerful businesses behind them have no interest in the renewal of political elites, and even less in democratic principles within political parties. They support individuals rather than principles. Such is the logic of the media-politics-business ecosystem, because it is founded on personal relationships between business, the media and politics.

It is no coincidence that during the confrontation between Berisha and Basha, some media outlets and analysts sided with one and some with the other, but virtually none adopted the principled position that both should step down from the leadership of the Democratic Party. This argument was articulated and defended far less frequently in the media than the arguments for Basha remaining at the helm of the Democratic Party or for Berisha returning to its leadership, despite it being clear that both were disastrous options for the party.

In this way, our traditional media reproduce the mythology of irreplaceable leaders in government and opposition, reducing political debate to personal dichotomies between Rama and Berisha, Berisha and Nano, Berisha and Meta, or Rama and Meta, depending on their relationships and interests of the moment. They speak to citizens only so that party leaders may listen. On the left, we are told that Rama is the architect of modern Albania, without whom the European project would die. On the right, we are told that Berisha is the architect of political opposition, without whom our democracy would die. Naturally, many fellow journalists and intellectuals who reproduce this narrative sincerely believe it. However, the survival of this discourse has nothing to do with its truthfulness, but rather with the function it performs in keeping alive the existing ecosystem of exchanges of favours between politics, the media and the businesses behind them.

One of the great achievements of the Flamingo Revolution and the youth revolt is that they shattered the myth of the irreplaceable leader, beginning with the opposition. They demonstrated that Berisha and Berishism in general had buried, rather than revived, genuine political opposition. The fairy tale that Berisha saved the Democratic Party or political opposition is now more ridiculous than ever. Above all, however, the protests and the revolt revealed the true, despotic and profoundly anti-European face of Rama’s rule, which is sustained through violence, state capture, authoritarianism, corruption and money laundering. Even the prime minister himself can no longer swallow the fairy tale that Rama is a modern European leader. He now clings to numbers because he has neither moral standing nor a political narrative. No one today takes seriously Prime Minister Rama’s claims that his departure would spell disaster for Albania or mark the end of its European dream. On the contrary, more and more citizens are coming to realise every day that the longer Rama remains in power, the closer the country comes to disaster and to the end of its European dream.