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Expelled from the Socialist parliamentary group and facing a criminal investigation by SPAK, the former Parliament Speaker calls for an open leadership contest.

TIRANA, Albania – Former Parliament Speaker Elisa Spiropali openly challenged Prime Minister Edi Rama’s leadership of the ruling Socialist Party (SP) on Wednesday, calling for a competitive race for the party chairmanship and declaring her willingness to run against him.

The challenge comes amid two major developments in Spiropali’s political and legal circumstances: her expulsion from the Socialist Party’s governing structures and parliamentary group, and the opening of criminal proceedings by the Special Prosecution Office (SPAK) following allegations involving her and members of her family.

Speaking at a press conference a day after her expulsion from the Socialist parliamentary group, Spiropali turned an internal party dispute into a direct political challenge to Rama’s leadership.

“I don’t know whether Edi Rama likes me or not. I know my own determination, and I know that Socialists support me,” Spiropali said, reaffirming her commitment to the party’s left-wing and progressive values.

“If they want a popularity contest, open the race within the Socialist Party after 17 years. Our leader is not eternal,” she added, challenging the party’s interpretation of its statute and questioning the absence of genuine competition for its leadership.

Spiropali ruled out relinquishing her parliamentary mandate or leaving the Socialist Party, despite her removal from its governing structures. Citing her previous role as the party’s political coordinator in Tirana, Kukës and Shkodra, she argued that her contribution to the Socialist Party extended beyond her personal political career.

She said she was prepared to accept even the end of her political career but insisted that Socialists should have the right to choose between competing candidates for the party leadership. “Who is irreplaceable?” she asked.

Her remarks followed Tuesday’s decision by the Socialist parliamentary group to expel her, approximately 10 days after the party’s National Assembly had removed her from its other internal bodies. The vote took place behind closed doors, with both Rama and Spiropali absent. Socialist MPs Erion Braçe and Bledi Çuçi reportedly abstained.

Spiropali challenged the legitimacy of the decision, arguing that she had been denied the opportunity to defend herself and that the party’s statutory procedures had not been respected. She also claimed that 40 Socialist MPs had not voted in favour of her expulsion, a figure that has not been independently verified.

Meanwhile, SPAK has reportedly registered criminal proceedings in connection with allegations against Spiropali and members of her family. The proceedings were registered in late October following a criminal complaint accompanied by documentation from the General Directorate of Taxes.

The criminal investigation concerns allegations of concealment or false declaration of assets, money laundering, abuse of office, violations of equality in public procurement, unlawful influence over public officials and passive corruption involving senior state officials.

Among the matters reportedly being investigated are public contracts awarded by the Fier Water Supply and Sewerage company during the tenure of Spiropali’s husband, Salarjon Totaj, including contracts awarded to Solomon Construction, a company founded by her brother, Enki Spiropali. Prosecutors are also reportedly examining financial transactions, business activities and other family assets.

Although criminal proceedings have been opened and investigative activities are underway, SPAK has not publicly announced formal charges against Spiropali. According to reports citing investigative sources, no individuals have yet been formally registered as persons under investigation. The allegations remain unproven.

Beyond Spiropali’s personal political and legal circumstances, the confrontation carries broader significance for the ruling Socialist Party. It represents a rare public challenge to Rama’s authority from a figure who, until recently, occupied some of the highest positions in the party and the state.

Coming against the backdrop of growing public discontent and increasingly visible divisions within the ruling establishment, Spiropali’s challenge raises fundamental questions about internal party democracy, political succession and the concentration of power within the Socialist Party.

Whether her initiative can attract substantial support within the party remains unclear. What began as an internal disciplinary dispute has now evolved into an open challenge to Rama’s continued leadership, while the criminal investigation introduces an additional dimension to the political confrontation.