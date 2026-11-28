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Thousands take to the streets on the 114th anniversary of Albania’s independence, demanding Prime Minister Edi Rama’s resignation as a six-month protest movement continues to challenge his government.

TIRANA, Albania — Albania marked the 114th anniversary of its independence on Saturday amid mass anti-government demonstrations and clashes between protesters and police, as a national holiday traditionally associated with unity became the setting for one of the country’s most significant political confrontations in recent months.

Thousands of citizens, including Albanians returning from the diaspora, gathered in central Tirana for a two-day national protest demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama, whose government has faced sustained public demonstrations since May 31.

Police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse demonstrators near the prime minister’s office, while some protesters responded by throwing stones and Molotov cocktails. Local media reported that a police vehicle and a police officer caught fire during the clashes. More than 2,000 police officers were reportedly placed on alert across the capital.

The deployment of police water cannons draped in Albanian national flags provoked further controversy, with protesters criticizing the use of national symbols on vehicles deployed against demonstrators.

Meanwhile, in the southern coastal city of Vlora, where Albania declared its independence on Nov. 28, 1912, the leaders of Albania and Kosovo attended official commemorations under tight security. The ceremony was also marked by anti-government chants, with police reportedly detaining several citizens.

The demonstrations, which began on May 31 in opposition to controversial luxury tourism developments in Zvërnec and Sazan, have evolved into a broader movement challenging the government over allegations of systemic corruption, the concentration of political and economic power, preferential treatment of powerful business interests and the weakening of institutional checks and balances.

Initially known as the “Flamingo Revolution,” the movement has been driven largely by young people, students and civic activists, distinguishing it from traditional opposition-led protests. Growing economic inequality, the rising cost of living, limited opportunities for younger generations and continuing mass emigration have contributed to public discontent.

The political crisis intensified in October following a series of confrontations between demonstrators and security forces. The government’s subsequent introduction of restrictive measures targeting protests raised concerns among civil society organizations and legal experts about fundamental freedoms and the right to peaceful assembly. Rama has sought to portray the unrest as being influenced by foreign actors, allegations that remain unsubstantiated by publicly available evidence.

The protests also come at a politically sensitive moment for Albania, as the government seeks to accelerate negotiations for European Union membership while facing growing domestic demands for accountability, good governance and the rule of law.

The symbolism of Nov. 28 adds a new dimension to the country’s political crisis. While state leaders commemorated the founding of independent Albania in 1912, thousands of citizens took to the streets demanding changes in the way the country is governed.

Six months after the first demonstrations, the central demand of the protest movement remains unchanged: Rama’s resignation. With demonstrations scheduled to continue on Sunday, there is still no indication of a political process to resolve the confrontation between the government and the civic movement.