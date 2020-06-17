COVID-19, U.S. donates $346k to Albania

TIRANA, June 17 - The United States has donated $ 346,000 through USAID to Albania to support the country in the fight against the coronavirus.

"The U.S. Government, through USAID/Albania, has obligated an additional $346,000 to support Albania's response to the pandemic. These funds were previously announced as part of the over $11 billion commitment by the U.S. Government to respond to COVID-19 across the world," the U.S. Embassy announced on Wednesday.

The additional financial aid is part of the 1.2 million dollar commitment that the U.S. has made to Albania in support of the fight against Covid-19, which was announced earlier in April.

"These funds will continue to prepare laboratory systems, activate case-finding and event-based surveillance, support technical experts for response and preparedness, bolster risk communication, and more," U.S. Ambassador to Albania Yuri Kimi said previously, adding that the U.S. has donated over 600 million dollars to Albania over the last 20 years.

Prior to this, on March 27, the US government donated $ 700,000 to Albania to improve its laboratories, case tracking system, support technical experts, and strengthen communication on the dangers of coronavirus.