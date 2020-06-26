Thaci: "No one can rewrite Kosovo's history"

TIRANA, June 26 - "No one can rewrite Kosovo's history," President of Kosovo, Hashim Thaci wrote in a social media post, accompanied by a photo of the symbol of the Kosovo Liberation Army.

This is Thaci's first reaction since the Special Prosecutor's Office in The Hague announced that it had filed a ten-court indictment against him and Democratic Party of Kosovo leader Kadri Veseli on charges of crimes against humanity. and war crimes, including murders, forced disappearances, persecution and torture.

The public announcement of the indictment two days ago, led to the implosion of the planned meeting at the White House on Saturday between Kosovo and Serbia, as President Thaçi cancelled his trip and returned home on Friday. His decision was later followed by Prime Minister of Kosovo, Avdullah Hoti, who cancelled his participation due to the situation. The U.S. President's sepcial envoy, Richard Grenell, later added that the meeting will be rescheduled onto another date.

Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic said during his visit in Brussels, that he expects talks with Kosovo to intensify next month, while urging Serbia to be reserved in publishing allegations against Kosovo President Hashim Thaci.

"The most important thing for us is to be reserved. We know that terrible crimes have been committed against Serbs, it is good that justice exists and that is all right and good news. In everything else, we need to show reservedness, because this is how we protect the Serbian people in Kosovo from any violence, incidents and attacks, "he said.

Vucic and Hoti are expected to partake in a meeting organized by French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on July 10. However, it remains unclear whether the meeting will be held due to the political developments in Kosovo following the publication of the indictment or as part of the Kosovo - Serbia normalization talks.