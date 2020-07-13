Home
News
Business/Economy
Op-Ed
Features
Arts/Culture
Diaspora
Books
II
Free
Premium
➦ Log In
➦ Subscribe
Social media
Share this article
Print this article
✉
Send e-mail
The 'empty' beach of Livadh
By
Tirana Times
July 13, 2020 16:50
Related Articles
Full version of Albanian dictionary online
Agron Polovina featured in Edward Lear gallery
Environmental Film Festival kicks off in Albania
Livadh, Saranda, one of Albania's most magical beaches is found empty (July 13, 2020)
Social media
Share this article
Print this article
✉
Send e-mail
By
Tirana Times
July 13, 2020 16:50
Free-to-read articles
Tirana Times print version suspended
Close in resources, divided in ways: water quality in Tirana and Podgorica
Kuwaiti artist Ebtisam Al-Houti returns with 'Golden Hands' exhibition for public
Officials to take new measures against rising corruption in the country
On environment crime
Albania-Kosovo and the growing 'Balkan mini-Schengen' clash
AIIS ranked among world's best think tanks for 2019
Read More
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Loading..
❎
Close Window
Loading, Please Wait!
This may take a second or two.