Austrian Airlines resumes flights to Albania

TIRANA, July 31 - Tirana International Airport (TIA) announced that Austrian Airlines will resume flights to/from Albania, starting from August 1.

The airline company had temporarily suspended flights since July 16, after Austria suspended all flights from Albania to its territory, due to the surge in coronavirus cases in the country.

Another flight that resumes after five months is that of Lufthansa to Frankfurt.

Austrian Airlines first suspended flights from Tirana to Vienna on March 19, following the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic. By the end of March, all airlines had suspended flights for passenger transport in Albania, where the last destination was Istanbul.

Currently, only EU residents are permitted to fly from Albania to EU member countries.